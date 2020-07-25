Courteney Cox Sends Virtual Birthday Wishes to Boyfriend Johnny McDaid, Says 'COVID Sucks' For Keeping Them Apart from Each Other for 133 Days

Friends star Courteney Cox recently celebrated her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid's birthday but unfortunately, the celebration was a virtual one. Coronavirus has changed a lot of things and many of us have had to force to move to the virtual world for most things given that it hasn't been possible to travel. Courteney Cox took to her Instagram to wish her longtime partner Johnny McDaid a remote happy birthday on Friday as she shared a snap of their recent video chat. The duo has been separated due to COVID-19 which has left Courteney stuck in LA whereas Johnny is in LA. Benedict Cumberbatch, Courteney Cox and Zac Efron Among 35 Celebs to Be Honoured in Hollywood Walk of Fame 2021.

Sharing a screengrab of their zoom call, Courteney wrote, "It’s been 133 days since we were last together. Covid sucks. Happy Birthday J. I loved our lunch/dinner (LA/London time) zoom date today. I miss you madly." The Friends actress seems to be counting the number of days she has been away from her boyfriend. Courteney's post received a lot of love from friends and fans. Celebrity friends like Debra Messing and Isla Fisher wrote, "Happy Birthday sweet Johnny. Sacha [Baron Cohen] and I miss you too".

Check Out Courteney Cox's Post Here:

Courteney and Johnny have been together since 2013. In the meantime, Cox has been urging people to follow coronavirus guidelines. On Sunday, Cox along with Jennifer Aniston posted pictures sporting masks and urged people to do the same.