Courteney Cox Says There Was 'Nothing Worse' Than Her Infamous Scream 3 Baby Bangs

Courteney Cox looks back on the Scream franchise with many fond memories. But if there's one thing she regrets from her time shooting the hit horror films, it's the baby bangs her character Gale Weathers infamously sported in Scream 3.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show with Scream costars Neve Campbell and David Arquette (also Cox's ex-husband), the actress opened up about crafting a different signature look for Gale each film.

"Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross, or ugly or too much," Cox, 57, told host Drew Barrymore, who famously starred in the OG Scream's opening slasher scene.

Campbell, 48, jumped in saying, "The bangs?"

The fringe she referenced were the super-short baby bangs Cox wore throughout the third installment of Scream — a beauty look that still haunts her to this day.

"Oh that was the worst. I forgot about that. There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film," Cox said.

However, the bangs weren't actually Cox's natural hair; the actress wore clip-in bangs each day of shooting, but the problem was that the crew "only had one set" to work with.

"One set of bangs. I remember they were cut on the set. You are supposed to have a thing that starts back here, far back and that's where the part goes for the bangs," Cox explained as she pointed to the back of the head where the faux bang should be placed. "For some reason, they put it here [pointing toward the center of her head] and started cutting it and I was like, 'Well I don't have a choice now.'"

Looking back on the day Cox stepped out with the freshly cut faux bangs, Campbell remembered trying to politely convince her that they looked okay. "I remember that day because we were all like, 'No they are good, really,'" she said with a laugh.

Arquette, 50, added, "I felt so bad for you!"

On Halloween 2020, Cox poked fun at herself by recreating her Gale Weathers Scream 3 look complete with short baby bangs. "Not the bangs!!!!!!!! 😱😱😱," she captioned a selfie with someone standing in a Ghost Face costume behind her and holding scissors up to her fringe.

In Feb. 2019, Arquette, who was married to Cox from 1999 to 2013, admitted the infamous hairstyle was his idea.

The actor left a cheeky comment on an Instagram meme that read, "If you ever feel like s---, just remember Courteney Cox's hair in Scream 3."

Arquette admitted: "I have to take the fall for this. I suggested a Bettie Page look. It just didn't work. I take full responsibility."