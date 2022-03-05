​​Courteney Cox Reveals How Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Helped Her Hit on Boyfriend Johnny McDaid

Courteney Cox has friends and apparent matchmakers Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher to thank for setting her up with her partner, Johnny McDaid!

During an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show on Wednesday, the Friends alum, 57, revealed the hilarious way Cohen and his wife played a part in hooking the pair up back in 2013.

Cox started off by telling Stern, 68, that friend Christa Miller had invited Ed Sheeran over to her house one night. The "Shape of You" singer then asked Cox if he could have friends over that week — and invited a slew of musicians, including Snow Patrol members McDaid and Gary Lightbody as well as Taylor Swift.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Says Daughter Coco, 17, Is Unfazed by Celebrities: 'I Cannot Impress That Girl'

The BRIT Awards 2022 – Red Carpet Arrivals

JMEnternational/Getty

The Shining Vale star also had a handful of famous friends over at the time, too, including Cohen, 50, Fisher, 46, and former costar and longtime friend Jennifer Aniston, 53.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I remember seeing Johnny and going, 'Oh, wow. He's really intense.' He's got the eyes, and he's playing the piano," Cox said, adding that she told Fisher about her instant crush on the musician — who then told Cohen all about it.

RELATED: Courteney Cox Says She Sold Her Los Angeles Home Because She Believed It Was Haunted by Ghosts

"Sacha walks up [to Snow Patrol musicians McDaid and Lightbody] and says, 'Hey! Courteney wants to f--- one of you from Snow Patrol. And it's not you, Gary,' " the Scream actress recalled with a laugh.

The couple started dating soon after being introduced and got engaged in 2014; however, in 2015, they called off their engagement. The following year, Cox and McDaid rekindled their romance, and they've been going strong ever since.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Courteney Cox on Her Eight-Year Romance With Johnny McDaid: "I've Learned That Love Is Precious"

Speaking with PEOPLE in February, the Cougar Town alum opened up about her and McDaid's relationship, saying, "I've learned that love is precious. As I've gotten older, I've realized that."

The iconic actress also gushed about her partner of eight years, revealing that McDaid "is a great listener."

"And I've never met someone more patient," Cox said. "He's a great advice-giver. I love his heart, his intentions. His morals. He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."