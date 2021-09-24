Courteney Cox Marks the 27th Anniversary of Friends Premiere: 'When It All Started'

Courteney Cox

Rich Fury/Getty

It's the one where Courteney Cox reminisces about Friends.

The actress, 57, marked the 27th anniversary of the premiere of the beloved NBC series on Wednesday by sharing footage of herself talking about the sitcom during a 1994 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

"27 years ago... when it started. #Friends," Cox, who played Monica Geller for 10 seasons, captioned the throwback clip.

In the video, Cox described Friends as a "great show" after host Jay Leno remarked that he had "read some nice things" about the series.

"It's about six unique characters that are all friends. It's really a truly situational comedy — just the different situations they get into," she explained at the time.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox/instagram

RELATED: Friends Stars Reveal Secrets of Their 'Perfect' Time Together: Pranks, Crushes and More!

Also starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, Friends became a television phenomenon during its original run from 1994-2004.

Its enduring popularity brought the cast back together earlier this year for HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, a two-hour special that included a sit-down interview with host James Corden, celebrity appearances, table reads of classic scenes and more.

"I was flooded with 10 years of irreplaceable memories," Cox previously told PEOPLE of the reunion.

friends

Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Friends cast

RELATED: Friends Cast Talks Off-Screen Crushes, On-Set Mishaps and More: 10 Revelations from the Reunion

Speaking about Friends' lasting legacy, Cox also acknowledged that when the show first aired, she and her costars weren't yet aware that working together would be like "lighting in a bottle."

"It's so rare to have that kind of writing and that kind of chemistry between six people," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Lisa Kudrow Reveals Emotional Friends Reunion Moment Viewers May Have Missed

Story continues

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Friends: The Reunion went on to earn Cox her first Emmy nod, when the special was nominated for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). While Cox told Entertainment Weekly in July that the long-awaited nomination was "not exactly the Emmy I was looking for," she was nonetheless happy that the special was recognized.

"I'm so happy to be a part of it. I'm so thrilled that I got to do it onstage back at that same studio, the same Stage 24, with those incredible people that I love so much," Cox said. "And I'm so thrilled, but that Emmy [nomination] really belongs to [director] Ben Winston."