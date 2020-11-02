Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid: a complete timeline of their relationship

From Cosmopolitan

Whoever thought that we'd one day see a Friends x Snow Patrol crossover, but that's exactly what we have, in Courteny Cox and Johnny McDaid's relationship. Friends alumni Courteney and Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny have been together for a solid seven years, since her divorce from ex-husband David Arquette. The couple have lived separately and also quietly got engaged and then happily un-engaged throughout that time. They're basically a great example of how relationships don't have to stick to a certain format. So the crossover isn't a Snow Patrol cover of 'Smelly Cat', but maybe it's better?

Here's a definitive timeline of Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's relationship, with the most recent update first.

October 2020: Courteney appeared on Foy Vance's Vinyl Supper podcast series where she revealed that she and Johnny McDaid haven't seen each other for over 200 days since the coronavirus crisis began in March of this year.

Appearing on the podcast, Cox spoke about the difficulties the couple have had to handle as a result of the pandemic, explaining that since McDaid lives in the UK and she in the US the couple have been unable to spend time together in over six months.









"At first I was like, 'Wow what do I do with myself?' she told the podcast. "I cook every day, I’ve learned to cook so much more, I’ve perfected it.

"Sundays are different," she continued. "I miss a lot of it, although people are starting to go, 'OK, people have been quarantining, everyone's safe,' they like to come to the beach so I’m not that lonely.

"I have these two friends, they were gonna quarantine with me, which is great because if I can’t be with John, I don’t wanna be just by myself with Coco [Cox's 15-year-old daughter], I’m a little chicken," she said.

And here's the rest of Courteney and Johnny's relationship timeline...



September 2020: It's been seven years since their first date and Courteney posts an adorable video montage to Instagram to celebrate.



She captions the post, "7 years ago today I had my first date with this incredible man... and my life was changed forever. I love you J ♥️ ."



June 2019: McCox are still going strong and enjoying their long distance relationship. This month Courteney left LA to spend some time with Johnny in Ireland.

February 2019: Courteney wishes Johnny a happy Valentine's Day post with an adorable collage of pictures of the two of them.

November 2018: After a marriage was rumoured to be taking place in June fans are flummoxed to see that 'McCox' are still not married. In an interview with The Belfast Telegraph McDaid speaks about the interest in the marriage story, saying, "I think I've gotten married 15 times in the last year."

Talking about the rumours McDaid said, "I think people are curious. I'm often approached from a perspective of people thinking they know something when they don't.

"But often it's just funny. I think I've gotten married 15 times in the last year. There is a missing part of that equation, I'm on tour at the moment and Courteney is in LA.

"So it would be really difficult for me to get married unless I do it by proxy or over Skype or something." How very 2020 of you, Johnny.

"It is a bit bizarre but it comes with the territory," he added. "I expect the curiosity but I also respect my relationship and my love.

"If you've ever been in love you know that love, it doesn't change when it is analysed or if it's public, it's still love, and it has what all relationships have - challenges and joys."

March 2018: As they are wont to do, rumours of a re-engagement rumours start in early 2018, as several outlets report that the couple are set to marry again later that year. The rumour-mill goes absolutely wild and by June there's even a supposed date for the nuptials, with Jennifer Aniston as Maid of Honour and Ed Sheeran performing at the reception. As the year goes on it becomes increasingly clear that the rumours were just that.

