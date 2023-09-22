Courteney Cox gets Friends-style serenade from Ed Sheeran

Todd Williamson - Getty Images

Courteney Cox has received a serenade in the style of Friends from none other than Ed Sheeran.

The pair famously have a close friendship, and the pop star shared a video on his Instagram account as he teased a song from his upcoming album, which he played for Cox in her home.

"Courteney, Courteney, Courteney. I wrote this song inspired by Friends, the show that you were on," Sheeran began in the clip. "And I'm going to play it to you if that's alright. It's called 'American Town.'"

After Sheeran finished performing the song, Cox asked: "Wait, that was really about the show Friends?" After Sheeran confirmed that it was "inspired" by the iconic sitcom, Cox cheekily enquired: "Do I get paid?"

Sheeran captioned the heartwarming post, writing: "Impromptu kitchen jam of American Town with my landlady @courteneycoxofficial, sorry for the late rent, I'm good for it."

Whilst Cox appeared in all episodes of Friends as Monica Geller, director James Burrows recently revealed why another character was only given a small run on the show. He explained why Helen Baxendale's Emily Waltham only appeared in 14 episodes in his autobiography.

"[Ross actor David] Schwimmer had no one to bounce off. It was like clapping with one hand," he said. "In sitcoms and any type of romantic comedy, the funny is just as important as the chemistry."

"We discovered that any new girlfriend for Ross needed to be as funny as Rachel [Green, played by Jennifer Aniston]. Often, you can't recast, because of tight shooting deadlines or other logistical considerations," he added.

"You need someone who [generates] laughs. Sometimes you start an arc and it ain't working out, so you have to get rid of that person. If it's a day player, it's a quick goodbye."

Friends streams on Netflix in the UK, where it also airs daily on Comedy Central. In the US, you can stream the show on Max.

