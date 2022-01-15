Will Courteney Cox Ever Live Down Her ‘Scream 3’ Bangs?

Kevin Fallon
·8 min read
Dimension Films
Dimension Films

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.

This week:

  • Welcome to my Bridget Everett obsession.

  • Two decades of Courteney Cox’s Scream bangs.

  • Network sitcoms are good again!

  • May Lady Gaga’s Oscar campaign never end.

  • The perfect song, from an iconic vocalist.

Courteney Cox’s Scream Bangs: A Reign of Terror

I don’t love gratuitous violence. Excessive gore instills a trauma that can haunt your every waking moment, a shadow that lurks menacingly, ready to trigger psycho-emotional pain at any time. That is why I plead—I beg—all of you to stop bringing up Courteney Cox’s Scream 3 bangs.

Cox and two of her original Scream co-stars David Arquette and Neve Campbell have been on the press circuit promoting this weekend’s release of the fifth film in the franchise. It’s apparently great—a lot of fun and quite scary. Wonderful news! The return of the series’ veterans more than 20 years after they appeared in Scream 3 has been occasion to revisit the highs and lows of the initial trilogy. That has also meant non-stop talk about the aesthetic abomination that is Cox’s hair in the third film. Absolutely heinous! Make it stop!

The baffling hairdo, in which Cox sports blunt, frayed, confusingly short bangs, has been an internet fascination for years. Who did she offend in the makeup and hair trailer to deserve this? Did she lose a bet? Did she blow the world’s biggest bubblegum bubble and it popped all over her hair and, like many a kindergartener who’s done the same, there was no other recourse besides cutting the bangs of shame?

Arquette talked about it this week while guesting on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, barely able to get out a coherent sentence while recounting the atrocity. He was just as giggly on The Drew Barrymore Show as Cox gave a tick-tock account of the botched haircut, complete with the mechanics of where on her crown the bangs were supposed to start and how that was bungled. The quotes have been picked up by nearly every entertainment news outlet.

There is so much to celebrate about the return of Scream and it actually being good. So, for the love of Ghostface, can we stop talking about those bangs? We live in dark, troubling times. The pain and horrors of the world are inescapable. It is overwhelming. We don’t need that constant visual assault every time the hair is brought up. We can’t survive it. We’re too weak.

Cox deserves better. She’s getting rave reviews for her performance in the new movie. Last year, she finally became a long-overdue Emmy nominee for executive producing the Friends reunion. And fun fact! She’s already on the shortlist to become a 2022 Oscar nominee for producing the Best Documentary Short finalist Sophie & the Baron. Stop talking about the bangs!

As a person who spent years of his youth sporting a mullet, I am a staunch advocate of surviving bad hairstyles from 20+ years ago. Unlike Cox, I have been able to destroy all photographic evidence of this time in my life. Like my Wordle score, memories of that hairdo are between me and God.

This is to say we’ve all had embarrassing hair. We’ve moved on, left the mortification in the past, and only grown stronger and more beautiful after the carnage. Let us lend Courteney Cox the same dignity.

Broadcast Comedies Are Good Again! Watch These!

When it comes to broadcast TV comedies, critics and entertainment journalists love nothing more than to play God. But Mary M. Cosby, we are not.

I can’t count how many times the grand pronouncements have been made since I’ve been in this profession: The TV comedy is dead!!! And then, sometimes even just a year or two later: The TV comedy is alive again!

Yes, there have been years when no one seemed to watch any comedy series on the “Big Four” networks—ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC—and the new crop of shows each launched were dismal duds. Many years, if we’re being honest.

Then there have been years when Modern Family happened. Or The Big Bang Theory had breakout success. Or Mom started to gain awards traction, black-ish opened doors, people were talking about Fresh Off the Boat, people started bingeing Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Carmichael Show announced a fresh talent in Jerrod Carmichael, and The Goldbergs became a long-running hit.

<div class="inline-image__credit">giphy</div>
giphy

Recently, both The Big Bang Theory and Mom, two of the last broadcast sitcoms to be ratings, critical, and awards successes, ended their runs. This is the final season of black-ish. That ostensibly left two spinoffs, Young Sheldon and The Conners, as the last two of their kind that, seemingly, anyone watched.

You could sense death watchers beginning to circle, especially as cable and streaming services up their more “prestige” comedy outputs. Is this the end of the broadcast sitcom?

While, yes, we are still in the newborn stages of the year, some of my absolute favorite new shows I’ve seen are freshman comedies that air on network TV. They also happen to be some of the strongest new series to come from the broadcast networks in a long time.

Abbott Elementary (Tuesdays, ABC) is a delight. Quinta Brunson created the show and plays a teacher at a struggling Philadelphia school exasperated by her students’ lack of resources. It’s filmed like a documentary, featuring a cast that includes ICON AND LEGEND Sheryl Lee Ralph (yes, the all-caps is necessary) and scene-stealer Janelle James. It’s sharp. It’s resonant. It has something to say about who we are as a society, but it’s also incredibly amusing and relatable.

<div class="inline-image__credit">Ron Batzdorff/NBC</div>
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

American Auto (Tuesdays, NBC) doesn’t reinvent the wheel. It’s a classic office sitcom, relying on the quirkiness of the characters and their chemistry to carry things. Led by Ana Gasteyer, who, honestly, never misses, they deliver actual belly laughs at a time when the comedy genre is more overrun with character study and introspection than ever.

Pivoting (Thursdays, Fox) stars a Charlie’s Angels of “Favorites of Shows Kevin Used to Love”: Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Ginnifer Goodwin (Big Love), and Maggie Q (Designated Survivor, which, for most of its first season, was great fun). The trio is forced to reevaluate their lives after the death of their best friend. As Variety’s Caroline Framke put it, Pivoting is “maybe a better version of whatever And Just Like That is doing.” As AJLT’s most prominent apologist—the series’ Voldemort notwithstanding—it pains me to agree.

Lady of the Flies

As a person who professionally covers the award season lead-up to the Oscars, it is torturous that the season defies laws of space and time and somehow lasts 17-21 months each year. I know that doesn’t seem possible, but it is true. It is interminable.

As a person who delights in every batshit thing Lady Gaga has said during this endless award season in hopes of securing her second Best Actress nomination while promoting House of Gucci, I want it never to end.

<div class="inline-image__credit"> MGM Studios</div>
MGM Studios

My colleague Jordan Julian wrote a piece chronicling in detail every outrageous story Gaga has told about her method preparation to play Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of ordering the assasination of her husband, Maurizio Gucci, and the ways in which she believes Reggiani has haunted her during and since. But there’s a late-breaking contender for the wildest.

In an interview with W magazine that came out this week, Gaga claimed that, following her last day of filming, she was still in character as Reggiani, dancing to “Mambo Italiano” on her hotel balcony, when a swarm of flies arrived and began following her around. “I truly began to believe that she had sent them,” Gaga said, referring to Reggiani. “I was ready to let her go.”

Absolutely outrageous. May it last forever.

Now, the question remains: What the hell did Whoopi Goldberg do to piss off Patrizia Reggiani this week?

<div class="inline-image__credit">Twitter</div>
Twitter

“You Know I Will Adore You, ’Til Eternity…”

<div class="inline-image__credit">giphy</div>
giphy

Ronnie Spector, lead singer for the iconic ’60s girl group The Ronettes, died this week at age 78. It’s on a precarious see-saw of nice and ghoulish that it takes sad moments like these to celebrate such things, but this is an occasion to remind everyone that “Be My Baby” may just be the one and only indisputably perfect song.

What to watch this week:

Scream: What if even a fraction of the people who saw the new Spider-Man movie a dozen times in a pandemic lent the same support to queen Sidney Prescott? (Fri. in theaters)

Somebody Somewhere: You’re all about to be obsessed with Bridget Everett. (Sun. on HBO)

Peacemaker: A spin-off series of The Suicide Squad sounds like personal hell. But, apparently, it’s some critics’ heaven. (Now on HBO Max)

What to skip this week:

How I Met Your Father: Absolutely stunned to hear this sucks. (Tues. on Hulu)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania: That title alone. I can’t even. If you’re a good parent you’ll just put Encanto back on instead. (Fri. on Amazon)

Bridget Everett Is the Breakout TV Star Crashing Into 2022 Like a Wrecking Ball

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • WTF Is Going on With Julia Garner’s Accent in the ‘Inventing Anna’ Trailer?

    AARON EPSTEIN/NETFLIXJulia Garner is giving Lady Gaga a run for her money when it comes to bizarre European accents, as she delivers a truly fascinating mod-podge of an accent in the first trailer for Netflix’s new series from Shonda Rhimes, Inventing Anna.The Ozark actress plays infamous scammer Anna Delvey, who managed to convince a number of New York City socialites that she was an Instagram-famous German heiress, as she conned, lied, and schemed her way into hundreds of thousands of dollars

  • Uh, Lady Gaga Has (at Least!) Two-Dozen Tats—Here's What They All Mean

    Lady Gaga's 24 tattoos all have so much meaning—here are the stories behind each of the singer's two-dozen unique tattoos.

  • Ree Drummond Opens Up the Lodge on Her Oklahoma Ranch for Free Tours This Month

    Located on the Drummond ranch in Osage County, Oklahoma, the Lodge is where Ree Drummond films her hit Food Network show, The Pioneer Woman

  • Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Shares Sweet Photo Kissing Husband Louis Thornton-Allan

    Meadow Walker posted a rare photo with husband Louis Thornton-Allan after the couple married in Oct. 2021

  • 9 pm weather team

    9 pm weather team

  • ‘How I Met Your Father’ Review: Hilary Duff’s Hulu Reboot Is a Legendary Misfire

    Don't wait for it! Kim Cattrall narrates as an older version of Duff's singleton in a show whose sitcommy lines feel like '90s rejects from the original

  • Kelly Clarkson Fans Want Answers After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

    'The Voice' coach and 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' host Kelly Clarkson wore a dress fans are asking questions about.

  • Hawley says he wouldn’t have voted for January 6 resolution honoring capitol staff

    Hawley objected to language in the bill saying the Jan. 6 rioters were violent insurrectionists.

  • Neve Campbell Reveals She Was Attacked by a Bear on Set: ‘He Pulled Me Through the Forest’

    Neve Campbell appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” this week to promote her role in the new “Scream” movie, but it’s her story about surviving a bear attack during the production of a film that is generating the most headlines. Campbell did not name the project, but said she was 17 years old at the […]

  • Barton scores 21, Nuggets beat depleted Blazers 140-108

    DENVER (AP) — Will Barton had 21 points before leaving in the third quarter with a strained neck, Nikola Jokic added 20 and the Denver Nuggets beat the depleted Portland Trail Blazers 140-108 on Thursday night. The Nuggets built their lead to 26 points in the third quarter — and this time didn't let it slip away. Two nights ago, Denver blew a 25-point lead in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The loss of big leads has become an alarming trend with the Nuggets. But not this time. Although, it did

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Cale Makar making himself a Hart candidate in special season

    Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is putting up offensive numbers that put him on pace to break the 40-goal mark, rare territory for a blueliner, putting him contention for the Hart trophy on top of an almost locked-in Norris award.&nbsp;

  • Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway added to NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have placed prospect Dylan Holloway into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, the club announced Monday. The forward joins a long list of teammates currently in isolation, including captain Connor McDavid and defenceman Tyson Barrie. The move came 24 hours after the NHL pushed back Monday's game against the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place until Saturday because of coronavirus issues involving the Oilers. Edmonton placed forwards Warren Foegele and Tyler Benson in protocol

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith runs for IOC athletes' commission

    Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith is taking his experience in hefty athletic issues and running for a position on the International Olympic Committee's athletes' commission. All athletes competing in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing will vote to fill two vacancies on the commission, which represents athletes' interests at the IOC table. Smith, whose first name is pronounced Shay, competed in track and field in the 2012 Summer Games in London, and in bobsled in the 2018 Winter Games i

  • Wild-card debate ramps up ahead of Scotties Tournament of Hearts

    Add a fresh round of debate to a Canadian curling scene that has had no shortage of juicy storylines of late. The oft-discussed wild-card setup at the national championships took centre stage again Monday with the release of updated rankings that appeared to determine the play-in game matchup at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts. Nothing has been finalized yet by Curling Canada, which is also expected to make a joint announcement with the Canadian Olympic Committee this week on who will wear the

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Could Pascal Siakam be an All-Star?

    A few weeks ago this question had zero traction to it but after playing at an All-NBA level since returning to the lineup, Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss if Pascal Siakam could get the nod for the All-Star Game.

  • Cardinals, Rams to meet in playoffs despite Week 18 losses

    ARIZONA (11-6) at LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-5) Monday, 8:15 p.m. EST, ESPN/ABC BETTING LINE: Rams by 4, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Arizona 8-9-0, Los Angeles 8-9-0. SERIES RECORD: Rams lead 46-39-2. LAST MEETING: Rams beat Cardinals 30-23 on Dec. 13 in Glendale, Arizona. LAST WEEK: Cardinals lost to Seattle 38-30; Rams lost to San Francisco 27-24, OT. CARDINALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (10), PASS (10), SCORING (11). CARDINALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (20), PASS (7), SCO