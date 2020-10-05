Courteney Cox And Daughter Coco Are Parent-Child Goals As They Perform Fleetwood Mac Cover

Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette have impressed fans after teaming up for a cover of a Fleetwood Mac classic.

The Friends star had a musical moment with her 16-year-old in a video she posted on Instagram, which saw then covering the song Silver Springs.

Coco showed off her impressive vocals on her version of the 1977 track, which saw Courteney accompany her on the piano.

Musician Joel Taylor could also be seen playing the guitar in the video.

Proud mum Courteney shared clip with her 10 million followers on Sunday.

She simply captioned it: “Proud of my coconut.”

The post generated more than one million likes, with Queer Eye star Tan France and Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards among them.

Courteney Cox and daughter Coco Arquette (Photo: Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images) More

Coco is Courteney’s daughter with ex-husband David Arquette, to whom she was married from 1999 to 2013.

She is now in a relationship with Snow Patrol musician Johnny McDaid.

The actor was pregnant with Coco during the final series of Friends, which concluded in 2004, and had to hide her bump on screen as her character Monica and husband Chandler were having fertility issues.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.