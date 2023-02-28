Courteney Cox clears up Prince Harry's claims he did magic mushrooms at her house

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

Friends actress Courteney Cox has finally spoken on Prince Harry’s wild claims that he went to a party at her house in LA, where he took magic mushrooms, drank tequila and tripped out whilst looking at a bin. (I mean, we’ve all been there?)

The Duke of Sussex made many claims in his recently published memoir Spare but tales of his psychedelic partying phase in America are amongst those that definitely caught the attention of readers.

In his autobiography, Harry (a big Friends fan) describes a time when he stayed at Courteney’s California home where a ‘wild party’ took place and says that at the time, he had a crush on her. Hence the tequila for dutch courage. Writing in Spare, the royal says: “I wondered if I’d ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?”

He also alleges that he “found a box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” in the fridge. “Somebody behind me said they were for everybody,” he continued. “Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

It’s not clear who bought the mushrooms and who else ate them, but Courteney, now 58, has spoken about the allegations. In an interview with Variety, the actress said: “He did stay here for a couple of days. Probably two or three. He’s a really nice person.”

Courteney also admitted that she hasn’t yet read the book [Spare], but said the claims eventually got to her. “I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it got back to me about it.”

Speaking on the drug claims, Courteney added: “I’m not saying there were mushrooms. I definitely wasn’t passing them out!”

In his memoir, Harry described his hallucinations during his mushroom high and says at one point, a regular bathroom bin appeared to turn into a head: “Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I stared at the bin. It stared back. Then it became a head. I stepped on the pedal and the head opened its mouth. A huge open grin.”

The royal has previously opened up about his use of drink and drugs in a docu-series, The Me You Can't See, and Spare was no different. In the book, Prince Harry candidly says he took cocaine on multiple occasions and smoked weed while at his private boarding school.



