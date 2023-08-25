Courteney Cox channels her inner Monica for a Friends spoof showing off her secret closet

Could she be any messier?

Turns out Courteney Cox has something in common with her Friends character Monica — they both have a secret closet hiding a big mess.

Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Cox, 59, recently channeled her inner Monica in a Friends spoof posted on Instagram. In the video, she attempts to show off her newly renovated dining room, but her creative director Max Goodrich, who's filming, zeroes in on a junk room instead. The actress tries to block him from seeing it and ultimately grabs the camera. The clip ends as Cox is heard telling Goodrich to "erase the footage now" with the theme from Sanford and Son playing in the background.

"Come on…we all have one," she captioned the clip. "#secretcloset #monica."

Friends fans will recognize the bit from season 8, episode 14 of the iconic sitcom, "The One With the Secret Closet," where Chandler (Matthew Perry) discovers that Monica isn't quite as organized as she's led everyone to believe.

Watch a few scenes from that episode below:

