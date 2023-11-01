Courteenhall: Silver bracelet find offers glimpse into Roman past

The silver bracelet was found at Courteenhall Estate in Northamptonshire

A rare silver bracelet dating from Roman times has been discovered by a metal detectorist.

Phil Craddock, 52, made the discovery at Courteenhall in Northamptonshire.

The bracelet was declared treasure and has been claimed by Northampton Museum and Art Gallery.

Mr Craddock, who works as a train driver for London Northwestern, described realising the bracelet's age and importance as "a fantastic feeling".

"I've found numerous items over the years that give a fantastic overview of Courteenhall Estate's historic past from the early Celtic and Roman periods through to the present day," he said.

"I drive past the estate on my train and I often spot fields I want to explore next.

"It's vital to get permission and the team at Courteenhall Estate have been very generous allowing me and my small group of metal detectorists onto the estate."

The bracelet was found buried in a "few inches" of soil at the private estate near Northampton, which is centred around a late 18th Century hall.

Mr Craddock said he "fell in love" with metal detecting as a hobby 30 years ago

The bracelet was declared treasure and has been claimed by Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

Mr Craddock, a metal detectorist for 30 years, and friends Phil Douglas and Steve Allen, have made a number of historic finds at Courteenhall in recent years.

They include an 800-year-old gold ring, a Stone Age axe, a Bronze Age spear tip, and medieval buckles and coins dating back to 20AD.

Dr Johnny Wake, managing partner at Courteenhall, said: "It's fascinating to see what Phil and his team have discovered on the estate. Each of their finds give an incredible historical insight into life in Northamptonshire across many, many centuries."

Mr Craddock added: "When you wipe away the soil and realise that you've found something that hasn't been seen for thousands of years, it's a fantastic feeling."

Story continues

Mr Craddock added: "When you wipe away the soil and realise that you've found something that hasn't been seen for thousands of years, it's a fantastic feeling."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830