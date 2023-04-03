Court shouldn't interfere with decision on Whitehorse cannabis shop, regulator says

The courthouse in Whitehorse as seen from Second Avenue. (Jackie Hong/CBC - image credit)

The Yukon Cannabis Licensing Board says the courts shouldn't interfere with its decision to reject an application for a cannabis retail shop at a downtown Whitehorse location.

In a response filed to the Yukon Supreme Court on March 24, the board says it's opposed to Community Cannabis Inc.'s request for judicial review and the measures being sought — namely, for a judge to reverse the board's decision and grant Community Cannabis its requested licence.

Community Cannabis, which took the board to court earlier in March, had leased a location on Second Avenue next to Domino's Pizza and began renovating it in anticipation of opening it as a cannabis shop.

However, the board rejected Community Cannabis's licence application earlier this year because the location would be too close to two Yukon Montessori School locations on First Avenue and Keish Street.

Territorial cannabis regulations state that cannabis stores cannot be located within 150 metres of an elementary or secondary school.

In its application for judicial review, Community Cannabis argued that Montessori's First Avenue location was a daycare, not a school, and that the Keish Street location wasn't registered with the education department and had yet to open. It accuses the board's decision of being "unreasonable."

The Yukon Montessori School is not a party in the legal proceedings and has not responded to the CBC's requests for comment. However, according to posts on social media, it opened its Keish Street location shortly after Community Cannabis went to court and is now holding regular preschool classes there.

The cannabis licensing board's response does not directly address Community Cannabis's arguments but states that courts should largely defer to the factual findings and decisions of an "administrative decision maker" functioning within its legislative framework.

A hearing date for the case has not been set yet.

