Court ruling on detention of Iranian man in Australia may clear path for release of 130 refugees

An Iranian man detained in Australia for 18 months after being transferred for medical treatment will return to court on Friday in another case that could clear a legal pathway for about 130 refugees to be released into the community.

The man, who can only be referred to as DXT20, alleges that he has been detained unlawfully as he has not received medical treatment since he was flown from Papua New Guinea under the now-repealed medevac laws.

Refugees who were brought from Papua New Guinea or Nauru to Australia for medical treatment are increasingly engaged in what one lawyer labelled a game of legal brinkmanship. Some have been released by the department within days of their court hearings, or before a court date is even set. Others have proceeded to court hearings with the Department of Home Affairs risking an adverse decision that could strengthen the legal precedent for more refugees to be freed.

In many of the cases before the court, refugees are not just seeking their immediate release, or to be transported back to Papua New Guinea or Nauru – they are seeking damages to compensate them for months in detention.

The legal tactics appear to be getting results with dozens of refugees freed from Melbourne hotel detention and other detention facilities in the past two months.

DXT20 arrived in Australia in July 2019 after the independent health advice panel deemed his psychological condition required medical treatment.

The man says that, far from receiving treatment, his detention in Australia has worsened his condition.

A hospital discharge summary from May, tendered to the court during an earlier hearing, showed he was suffering from severe psychotic depression, had been a victim of rape and had a history of trauma. He also had back pain and occipital lymphoma, the summary said.

He feared returning to Iran as he is gay, a factor that may also mean it is unsafe for him to be released in Papua New Guinea. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade believes gay men are at “high risk of societal discrimination” in Papua New Guinea for several factors, including that sex between men is illegal.

The man’s lawyers, Noeline Harendran and Daniel Taylor, say they have filed similar court applications for about 130 other refugees sent to Australia under medevac laws, which were repealed in December 2019.

All the cases rely on a writ of habeas corpus, which contends that as the refugees have not received the medical treatment which is a condition of their detention, the detention is unlawful.

Harendran and Taylor say the cases are substantially similar to that of another refugee, AJL20, a Syrian refugee detained under medevac laws who was released under habeas corpus in September. A commonwealth appeal against that verdict will be heard in the high court in April.

Harendran said DXT20 was the only one of eight of her clients who had originally filed cases in the high court to still be in detention.

The others were among those released from detention by the department in the past two months without further explanation, but Harendran and Taylor suspect it was to prevent further successful habeas corpus court cases.

Friday’s court hearing before the full bench of the federal court is an appeal against the judgment of Judge Sandy Street delivered on 16 December last year in the federal circuit court.

Street ruled against the habeas corpus claim of DXT20, noting the refugee had been seen multiple times by mental health teams and a psychiatrist during his time in detention.

“Notwithstanding that much of the submissions advanced by Mr Taylor in relation to the applicant’s plight are what the court describes as sad circumstances, there is no proper basis to find that the ongoing detention of the applicant in light of his request for removal is in any way unlawful,” he said.

“Nor is there any basis to find that the detention of the applicant has been indefinite. The sad circumstances and compassionate plea on behalf of the applicant does not give rise to any cause of action or right to the remedies alleged in the amended application.”

The Department of Home Affairs did not respond to a request for comment. The home affairs minister, Peter Dutton, said last month that the release of some medevac refugees from detention had been for financial reasons.

Lawyer Alison Battison, who is also representing several medevac refugees, says it is clear the government is only acting to release some people after they file legal action, seemingly cowed by the verdict in the case of AJL20.

“It shouldn’t take us doing that to get the government complying with the current state of the law,” she said.