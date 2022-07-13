Court rules on Hiawatha First Nation gas station dispute

·3 min read

HIAWATHA — The construction of a new gas station on Hiawatha First Nation might go ahead — depending on its developers’ plans — following a recent ruling of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

Justice Stephen Bale released a judgment May 31 on a court hearing last year between Hiawatha (the applicant) and three members of Hiawatha (the proponents) — former Hiawatha chief Greg Cowie, Georgina Rogers and Laura Shearer — who wish to build a gas station at 829 Hiawatha Line on Hiawatha land.

In his judgment, Bale says the gas station developers — if they wish to continue with the project — should be given the chance to comply with all Hiawatha bylaws and its recently finalized Land Code and Comprehensive Community Plan.

Hiawatha’s application was allowed in part by Bale, while a counter application by the developers was dismissed.

The dispute began in the summer of 2019 when fuel storage tanks were delivered to the Hiawatha Lane site. Soon after, the First Nation’s council passed a resolution placing a moratorium on all new business developments or expansions on the reserve pending the completion of Hiawatha’s land code, associated bylaws and policies.

Construction continued and the First Nation then set up a blockade to prevent construction crews working at the site, citing economic and environmental impacts on the community.

The development is on a significant wetland and a flood plain, according to Hiawatha.

Hiawatha currently has one gas station which it owns at the Old Railroad Stop restaurant. Gas station revenue funds infrastructure and educational programming at Hiawatha.

In the court hearing, Hiawatha asked for a permanent injunction restraining the developers from building the project, saying they had failed to comply with the moratorium and also with a 1978 Hiawatha bylaw which says prior written approval of council and chief is required to build on the reserve.

Hiawatha also said the developers failed to comply with the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act by proceeding with the development without first conducting an environmental review.

Hiawatha also asked for an order to remove construction that has already occurred and remediate the site.

In a counter application, the developers originally applied for declarations that Bylaw 11 and the moratorium were of no force and that they should be allowed to construct the station. They also asked for $1,200,200 in damages.

They also argued that the construction work done to date did not require a permit under Bylaw 11 because the construction involved the installation of a fuel storage and handling system and not a building,

And they said that HFN’s zoning authority under the Indian Act may only be exercised by the passing of a bylaw, and not by the passing of a resolution. They argued that the moratorium is a resolution and not a bylaw and is therefore unenforceable.

The judge agreed with the developers that Bylaw 11 does not apply to the installation of fuel pumps, so no permit was required.

He also said they did not need an environmental assessment.

He did, however, disagree with their claim that the moratorium resolution was unenforceable.

If the proponents are unable to complete the project, he said the land should be restored as closely as possible to its condition prior to the start of the project.

The ruling also makes note that the ownership structure for the gas station was restructured after the court hearing so it is now a joint venture with sole proprietorship with no non-Hiawatha member ownership which meets the Indian Act requirement for businesses on reserve land.

The decision was the result of hearings held in July and September 2021.

Following the ruling, it’s unclear at this whether the developers still plan to go ahead with the gas development.

Developers Greg Cowie and Georgina Rogers and Hiawatha First Nation Chief Laurie Carr could not be reached for comment by The Examiner.

Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. Reach him at bburke@metroland.com.

Brendan Burke, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Peterborough Examiner

