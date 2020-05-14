Court rejects Governor Tony Evers' extension of stay-home order

Marvin Radtke toasts the opening of the Friends and Neighbors bar following the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order - William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent

Wisconsin's Supreme Court has rejected Governor Tony Evers' extension of a stay-at-home order, siding with the Republican state legislature.

The decision requires the Democratic governor to work with the legislature on how the state should handle the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Evers took to social media to express his frustration with the court's decision.

"I am disappointed in this decision, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of our state," he wrote on Twitter.

"After months of unproductive posturing, I hope the folks in the Legislature are ready to do the same."

Mr Evers said the decision had thrown the state "into chaos".

"From keeping our kids home from school to staying safer at home, we cannot let today’s Supreme Court ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months," he said.

"Our ability to respond quickly has saved lives and now, despite that good work and the efforts of Wisconsinites, Republican legislators have convinced four members of the Supreme Court to throw Wisconsin into chaos, putting public health and lives at serious risk."

He said deadly viruses do not wait for politicians and bureaucrats to "settle their differences or promulgate rules".

"This virus has killed more than 400 of our family members, friends, and neighbours and thousands more across our state are sick," Mr Evers said.

"Just because the Supreme Court says it’s okay to open, doesn’t mean that science does.

"We need everyone to continue doing their part to keep our families, our neighbours and our communities safe by continuing to stay safer at home, practice social distancing and limit travel."

More than 1.39 million people have tested positive for coronavirus in the United States, which has recorded 84,133 deaths.

The issue of keeping people in lockdown during the pandemic has been met with controversy in the US.

In Michigan, activists are expected to protest in the state capital of Lansing today against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home orders, prompting fears some might again bring weapons inside the capitol building.

Ms Whitmer recently extended the order, one of the strictest in the nation, until at least May 28.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on April 30, and some protesters with guns — which are allowed in the Michigan statehouse — went to the Senate gallery.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the economy would be reopened slowly, but he cautioned that waiting too long risked severe economic damage.

President Donald Trump has even clashed with the United States' top medical advisor Anthony Fauci over loosening coronavirus restrictions.

Dr Fauci, an internationally respected expert on infectious diseases and a key advisor to Mr Trump throughout the pandemic, testified in Congress on Tuesday that ending the lockdown too quickly could bring "really serious" consequences.

"There is a real risk that you will trigger an outbreak that you may not be able to control," Dr Fauci said.

But Mr Trump is pushing to put the health emergency behind him and focus on getting the country's economy back on track.