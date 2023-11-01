Court partially blocks Republican bill stripping Cooper of his appointments

A panel of judges on Wednesday partially granted Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s request to block a new Republican-crafted law that strips him of several appointment powers.

The law, enacted last month as Senate Bill 512, takes away some appointment power on boards and commissions from the governor and gives it to the legislature and other statewide elected officials.

By issuing a temporary injunction, the court panel blocked appointment changes on three boards and commissions from going into effect: the Economic Investment Committee, the Commission for Public Health and the Board of Transportation. The judges left changes for two other bodies, the Environmental Management Commission and the Coastal Resources Commission, in place for now.

Cooper, who had his veto of the bill overridden by the Republican supermajority, called the bill a “legislative power grab” last month and argued in his lawsuit that it unconstitutionally diverts power from the executive branch.

“In order to fulfill the governor’s constitutional duties and conform with separation-of-powers principles, the governor must have sufficient control over administrative bodies that have final executive authority, such as the authority to enforce laws and promulgate rules and regulations, to ensure the laws are faithfully executed,” the lawsuit, citing previous separation of powers cases, said.

GOP leaders had acknowledged the bill would likely face legal challenges but said they believe it to be constitutional.

Sen. Warren Daniel, one of the bill’s sponsors, said during the override debate that it brings “balance and accountability to these unelected boards.”

Courtroom debate

Three judges heard Cooper’s challenge on Wednesday: John Dunlow, a Republican elected in 2018; Paul Holcombe, a registered Republican elected in a nonpartisan election in 2016; and Dawn Layton, a Democrat appointed by Cooper in 2019 who later won reelection in an uncontested race.

Cooper’s lawyer, Jim Philips, argued that the law could have far-reaching implications by further empowering the legislature.

“This is our democracy,” he said. “This is about the checks and balances that keep our branches of government in their lanes, this is about making sure that people or organizations that attempt to aggregate power unto themselves are limited so that our democracy continues, so that our government works like it was envisioned to.”

Matthew Tilley, who represented House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger, argued that the state constitution does not necessarily afford all appointment power to the governor, but to the executive branch more generally. He pointed out that several of the appointments removed from the governor go to other statewide elected officials on the Council of State, which is part of the executive branch.

Tilley said that it was the General Assembly’s responsibility “to ensure that all executive power is not consolidated and exercised in such a way that it overrides the will of the people.”

This is one of two cases Cooper is currently fighting against new Republican legislation. In a separate case, Cooper sued legislative leaders for passing Senate Bill 749, which makes all state and local election boards evenly bipartisan and removes all appointment power from the governor, giving it to lawmakers instead.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled in that case.