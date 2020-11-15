Nurse killed after drunk former soldier mounted pavement and ploughed into her

Susan Jackson was killed when Craig Mossop mounted a pavement and hit her at more than 50mph. (SWNS)

A nurse was left dead after she was hit by a Land Rover driven by a drunk ex-soldier when he mounted the pavement.

Susan Jackson, 50, was on the way to meet her husband when Craig Mossop ploughed into her in Bolton, Lancashire, on August 23.

Mossop, 52, drove off and ran a red light before hitting another person who was left with a fractured spine, ribs, nose and a punctured lung.

Bolton Crown Court heard that Mrs Jackson, a specialist nurse at the University Hospital of South Manchester, had just been for a run and was crossing the road to meet her husband Graham Lockett at a nearby David Lloyd gym.

She was hit with such force that she was flung 30 metres across the road and hit a wall. She was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by passers by to help her.

Her husband, who was waiting inside the health club, learned of the tragedy outside after he rang his wife's mobile phone and it was answered by a police officer.

Mossop, of Hartington Road, Bolton, pleaded guilty to causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving, drink driving and having no licence or insurance. He is due to be sentenced on Monday.

Bolton Crown Court heard that the Land Rover, which Mossop shared with his partner Karen Marsh, had no MOT and he was not insured to drive it.

He recorded a breath test of 51mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the police station three hours after the crash — above the legal limit of 35mcg.

After hitting Mrs Jackson, he did not slow or stop and careered through a red light before smashing into pedestrian John Devaney, who spent three days in a critical care unit with a broken spine, ribs, nose and punctured lung. Mossop only came to a stop when he hit a wall, the court heard.

Mark Friend, defending the former soldier, said he had been diagnosed with PTSD after serving two tours of duty in Northern Ireland and had struggled with drink and drugs after seeing a friend killed.

He has 17 previous convictions for 37 offences including for drink driving, driving whilst banned and other motoring offences, the court heard.

Speaking after his wife’s death earlier this year, Mr Lockett said: “Sue was a loving, funny, fiercely determined, compassionate and strong wife.

"She was a loving mum to her two daughters Emma and Sophie and a friend to so many.

“Sue was a nurse and had worked for the NHS for 30 years. She will be greatly missed by all her colleagues and patients.

“As a family we are heartbroken and in total shock and disbelief that Sue was taken from us like this. We have lost a large part of ourselves and our world.”

