Court McGee renewed by surgery ahead of UFC Fight Night 240: ‘I didn’t realize how bad my neck was’

LAS VEGAS – Court McGee feels like a new man ahead of his UFC return.

The 39-year-old MMA veteran finally addressed a major injury that had been bugging him for years. McGee (21-12 MMA, 10-11 UFC) returns to the cage this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 240 against Alex Morono (23-9 MMA, 12-6 UFC). He had neck surgery following his loss to Matt Brown last May, and he feels like it’s given new life to his fighting career.

“I didn’t realize how bad my neck was, and I’ve had a lot of injuries,” McGee said at Wednesday’s media day. “Since 2010, so like 14 years or something like that, that I’ve been fighting with the UFC and these last couple of years I’ve dealt with it through steroid injections and maintenance but when you’re talking about spinal surgery, it’s pretty serious. You have to look at the longevity and the damage. I’ve had other surgeries, too, that I’ve had complications with that put me out. The problem with fighting at a really high level is that you constantly have to be evolving, otherwise you get left in the dirt. So if you’re off for too long, it’s hard to get back with the times.

McGee is currently on a two-fight losing streak, having lost his two most recent bouts by knockout. Despite not having the career momentum, McGee feels “a little more confidence” entering UFC Fight Night 240 after surgery, and is excited to see what he can do now that his neck is “100 percent.”

“The Crusher” expects a war against Morono.

“Fireworks,” McGee said when asked about the Morono matchup. “I mean, he comes blazing with kicks and punches. He adapts well. He’s got some submission finishes. I don’t watch a lot of footage on the person that I’m fighting, but I’ve seen him fight. Like, I remember watching him fight Donald Cerrone. I remember him taking him down. I’ve seen him catch a few people in submissions.

“So I kind of know what my game plan is. I don’t really look or expect certain things from him.”

