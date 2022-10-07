Court grants stay on portion of Yukon mine's security deposit

·2 min read

The Yukon Supreme Court has granted Victoria Gold more time to appeal the additional security amount required by the Yukon Water Board. In her decision, released Sept. 28, Justice Karen Wenckebach ordered that the payment of approximately $36 million shall be stayed until 30 days after a decision in the appeal put forward by Victoria Gold.

Thirty-six million dollars is the difference between the security amounts leveled by the Yukon government and the Yukon Water Board in June 2022 for closure of Victoria Gold’s eagle minesite. A spokesperson for the territorial department of Energy, Mines and Resources said that although the review process was joint, two different security amounts were ordered, and when that occurs, the higher amount is to prevail. It is the differential between the two orders that Victoria Gold is appealing.

The increase had been ordered following a joint review process of Victoria Gold’s reclamation and closure plan for 2020-2021. These plans are submitted every two years and are reviewed by the two regulatory authorities for the mining industry, the Yukon government under the Quartz Mining Act and the Yukon Water Board under the Yukon Waters Act.

As of Oct. 4, the News confirmed that Victoria Gold had furnished security in the amount of the $68 million the Yukon government required. This amount is double the $30 million on the books before the review process began.

The Government of Yukon declined to present a position to the court during the initial hearing, as did the First Nation of Na-cho Nyak Dun. The two governments remain as parties in the appeal process, and both can take a position at any time during the process, or not.

A case management meeting will be held with the chief justice and the parties within a few weeks to decide on next steps and dates.

Lawrie Crawford, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News

