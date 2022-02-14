Court documents: Mazars, Donald Trump's accounting firm, cuts ties to the Trump Organization

US President Donald Trump, flanked by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One after a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin on September 17, 2020.

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump's long-time accounting firm – involved in a pair of investigations of the ex-president in New York state – has ended its relationship with his family business, according to court documents Monday.

The firm, Mazars, also said that a decade of Trump Organization financial statements "should no longer be relied upon," said a document included in a court filing by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James and the Manhattan district attorney's office are investigating whether Trump's company improperly inflated or deflated the values of its holdings in order to secure loans or lower its tax bills.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and accused investigators of political motivations.

Mazars notified the Trump Organization it was cutting ties in a letter dated Feb. 9. The firm also told the company to retract information in statements of financial condition filed from 2011 to 2020.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump's accounting firm cuts ties to the Trump Organization