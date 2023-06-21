Court date's set. Hunter Biden to appear before a judge July 26 after reaching plea deal

WASHINGTON – Hunter Biden will make his initial appearance in federal court in Delaware on July 26 after agreeing to plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion and a firearm offense.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika issued the order Wednesday for Biden, the youngest son of President Joe Biden, to appear in federal court in Wilmington, Delaware.

The order comes one day after the Justice Department announced that Biden had reached an agreement to resolve federal tax and gun charges that culminated a five-year criminal investigation.

David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware who has investigated Biden for five years, announced that the president’s son was charged with two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax.

Biden allegedly received at least $1.5 million each year in 2017 and 2018, but didn't pay taxes, according to court records. The Justice Department is expected to recommend probation, although a federal judge will review the agreement.

The gun charge alleges Biden possessed a firearm in 2018, a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver, despite being addicted to drugs, which is a violation of federal law. Biden agreed to a pretrial diversion program, which could eventually lead to the dismissal of the charge.

