Court of Appeal to review sentence of man who choked lover to death

A man who choked his lover to death during sex could see his jail term increased as his case is reviewed at the Court of Appeal.

Lawyers representing the Attorney General’s Office will argue that Sam Pybus’s sentence of four years and eight months is “unduly lenient” and will ask three senior judges to reconsider it on Friday.

Pybus, a married man of 32, was jailed in September after he admitted the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old mother of two.

Teesside Crown Court heard how Pybus was drunk when he applied pressure to her neck for tens of seconds or even minutes at her flat in Darlington, County Durham, in February.

Pybus woke up and found Ms Moss naked and unresponsive but did not dial 999, waiting in his car for 15 minutes before driving to a police station to raise the alarm, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination revealed he had applied enough pressure to her neck for long enough to kill. There was no evidence of any other injuries or violence.

The Crown Prosecution Service said there was not sufficient evidence to support a charge of murder as there was nothing to suggest he intended to kill her or cause serious harm.

Pybus, of Water View, Middleton St George, Darlington, told police he and Ms Moss had been in a casual relationship for three years, and that she encouraged him to strangle her during consensual sex.

The court heard that Ms Moss’s long-term partner, not named in court, said likewise.

The Centre for Women’s Justice and the campaign group We Can’t Consent to This have applied for permission to intervene in the case “to ensure the court has information on the latest understanding of the harms of strangulation, and the prevalence and understanding of strangulation within the context of domestic abuse”.

Lady Justice Macur, Lady Justice Carr and Mr Justice Murray will hear the case at the Royal Courts of Justice in London from 10am on Friday.