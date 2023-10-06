Court accidentally unmasks protected witness at trial for one of France's most-wanted men

Redoine Faïd, known as the getaway king, faces life behind bars - INTERPOL

Prosecutors are to launch an inquiry over a “huge” judicial blunder that saw a high-security court accidentally unmask a witness at the trial of France’s most notorious bank robber.

The face of the man, who has had to change his identity along with that of his wife and three children, was unwittingly revealed for several minutes during the ongoing trial of Redoine Faïd, known as “the getaway king”, in Paris and broadcast on large screens in the courtroom.

He had received special protection for testifying against another defendant in court: Jacques Mariani, a notorious Corsican gangster accused of helping Faïd escape in exchange for help on another job.

The man, a defendant in this case, and a witness in another one for double murder against Mr Mariani, believed to be boss of the feared Brise de Mer mafia gang.

The gaffe is all the more embarrassing for the French judiciary as €250,000 (£216,000) has been spent on security measures to ensure Faïd, whose daily route to and from the courthouse from jail is guarded by the French SAS, does not vanish again.

Meticulous bank robberies

Cries erupted as members of the public said “we can see him” and his lawyer sought to hide the man’s face with a piece of material.

However, it was too late as someone in the room had already taken a photo, which the presiding judge then confirmed was now circulating on social media.

Famed for his meticulous bank robberies and even more for his prison break skills, Faîd, 51, faces life behind bars over his most daring getaway to date, his escape from a high-security jail outside Paris by helicopter in 2018, his second in five years, in a break that left prison authorities red-faced.

Since the start of the trial, the witness had been positioned behind a wooden screen in court. However, during his cross-examination on Thursday, his face suddenly appeared on screens prompting enthusiastic reactions from Mr Mariani’s entourage in the room.

After suspending proceedings, the presiding judge, Frédérique Aline, then announced that a photo had been taken of the defendant and ordered police to verify all mobile phones in the room - to no avail.

‘Particularly worried’

Revealing any evidence that could help identify or locate a protected person in France is punishable by five years in prison and a €75,000 (£68,000) fine. Heavier sentences apply if this affects the person’s entourage.

When the trial started again, the protected man’s lawyer, Clarisse Serre called for it to be adjourned saying her client “is not in a position to speak”.

His wife was, she added, “particularly worried”.

“I am not in a position to defend him. What has happened is unacceptable,” she said.

The judge agreed, saying it was “not conceivable” to question the man or move on to another defendant and the case was adjourned until next Monday.

The trial is due to run until Oct 20.