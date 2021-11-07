Of Course There's a Subtle Tribute to Beyoncé and JAY-Z in The Harder They Fall

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 02: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

Netflix's The Harder They Fall is the gift that keeps on giving! On Nov. 3, the streaming service dropped a YouTube video in which part of the star-studded cast, including Regina King and Idris Elba, reveal some stunning hidden details that viewers likely missed when they watched the Western film. In the clip, director Jeymes Samuel explains the special meaning behind the Carter & Carter general store that appears throughout the town of Redwood, sharing that he drew inspiration from a couple of, ahem, A-list friends.

"It's named after JAY-Z and Beyoncé," Samuel said. "I was literally giving out stores like a dictator, calling up people [like], 'What's your middle name? We'll name that store after you.'" He continued, "I called Jay and I was like, 'Jay, what name goes with Carter?' ... he went, 'Only one name goes with Carter.' [I said], 'What name's that?' He's like, 'Carter - Carter and Carter.'" So there you have it folks. The Carter & Carter general store is indeed a sweet nod to the power couple. More specifically, it's a brilliant reference to the rap mogul's last name. JAY-Z, who coproduced The Harder They Fall and contributed to the film's soundtrack, must be so proud.

Check out the remaining Easter eggs, including a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, from The Harder They Fall below.