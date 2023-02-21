Of Course, People Are Mad at Chelsea Handler's "A Day in the Life of a Childless Woman" Skit

Cue the outrage at Handler's masterful take on not being a mom.

Scrolling through TikTok (or doom-scrolling Twitter or even browsing YouTube) will serve up mostly skippable content that chronicles a person's day-to-day life. Call it a vlog, call it a DITLO, whatever you want to label it, it's a day in the life of someone doing something. And while millions of them get posted online, Chelsea Handler's take on it for The Daily Show managed to get a certain segment of the internet up in arms. Called "A Day in the Life of a Childless Woman," Handler goes through her routine as a grown woman who made the choice to not have children, projecting the utter bliss of singledom much like other creators exuding happiness and fulfillment with their families.

Note that "childless" isn't exactly the right word to use. Chandler could have chosen "child-free," which clarifies that she chose to not have any kids and that her choice wasn't affected by things like infertility.

"This is a day in the life of a childless woman. I wake up at 6 a.m., I remember that I have no kids to take to school, so I take an edible, masturbate, and go back to sleep," Handler says as the skit starts. "I wake up at 12:30 p.m. I get ready for a busy day ... of doing whatever the fuck I feel like. I put on my most impractical and stylish shoes since I won't be chasing a child around the grocery store. I go to my fave spot in Paris to grab a croissant. I do a meditation sesh on the plane, since I have no screaming kids, allowing me all the time in the world to become enlightened."

The satire didn't sit well with some people, like Fox News writer Justin T. Haskins, who tweeted: "Yes, you're really living your best life, aren't you? Just to be clear, because it apparently needs to be said by parents, I wouldn't trade 10,000 of your supposedly carefree childless days in Paris and sleeping in until noon for one smile from my baby girl."



Graham Allen, host of the Dear America podcast, also responded, writing: "This is the saddest thing I have ever seen, and also a reason for every young woman NOT to repeat your horrendous existence."

Many people labeled Chandler as "miserable" and noted that she was setting a bad example for women, though they ignored the fact that she wasn't actually pushing any sort of agenda and merely performing a comedy routine, much like many of her counterparts online perform things like making breakfast without making a mess, working out without sweating at all, and making snacks involving cookie cutters, vegetables, and nut butter (watch for those allergens!).

Some Twitter users came to Chandler's defense, writing things like "I loved this video and then I saw all the defensive reactions below from people who can't stand the idea that parenting is optional and I loved it even more," and, "These comments delivered. God forbid a woman actually enjoy being childless."

Handler hasn't responded (probably because she's busy scaling Mt. Everest and "calling up the babysitter and tell her I don't need her since I still don't have kids," which were both mentioned in the clip) to her critics, which goes to show that sometimes, comedy just doesn't hit for everyone.



