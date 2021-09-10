Of Course Kehlani Tried Out the Trendy Shag Hairstyle—and It Looks Perfect

Kehlani

Gotham/WireImage, Getty Images

If you've been tuned in to Kehlani's Instagram feed since July, then you will have seen their now-iconic split-dye hairdo. Hairstylist Preston Wada parted Kehlani's brunette locks down the center and bleached half of it platinum blonde. But don't get too excited yet—that's just the beginning. Where it gets really good is when Kehlani sported a split-dye shag to New York Fashion Week, and um, we're going to need a minute to recover.

"Let the games begin, NYFW," Kehlani, all shagged out, captioned the September 7th post, tagging the denim brand Diesel.

There's bangs, there's choppy layers, there's platinum, there's black, and it's hard not to feel a lot of hair envy when looking at these pics.

And Kehlani's shag was so good at the Diesel show that they pulled it out again for the Prabal Gurang show later in the week.

The shag is actually a wig perfected by hairstylist Kahh Spence, who has been sharing behind-the-scenes clips of the New York Fashion Week Kehlani hair process in his Instagram Stories. There, we can see that he's been styling both the musician's natural, split-dye hair, as well as installing wigs that make it look like they spontaneously chopped bangs the night before a show.

Kehlani is one of many celebs trying out the trendy shag cut that is pulled right from 1979. Miley Cyrus, Maisie Williams, and Keke Palmer have all chopped their locks into the look, which usually consists of choppy bangs, layers upon layers, and length that hits just around the shoulder region.

So, if you've been considering the shag, here's your sign. Or, pull a Kehlani and try it out in wig-form first.