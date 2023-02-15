Of Course Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day Outfit Featured This Risky Shoe Trend That’s Everywhere Right Now

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

No shoe is too bold from Lopez.

Backgrid Jennifer Lopez

It’s time to gird your ankles, because Jennifer Lopez’s Valentine’s Day outfit is proof that the boldest, most ridiculous shoe trend that celebrities have worn nonstop for the past year is here to stay in 2023.

J.Lo and her new hubby, Ben Affleck, celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a married couple, and as expected, they made quite the sartorial date night splash while en route to dinner. While Affleck certainly looked dapper in his suit, J.Lo stole the show with her sheer, pleated, rainbow-colored midi dress that she cinched at the waist with a white belt. The standout element in her outfit, though? Those gold platform heels that are literally popping up in Hollywood like it's nobody’s business.

We’re not sure where Lopez’s risky platforms are from — and we say risky, because the sky-high silhouette is certainly not for the faint of heart. That said, the style is certainly among the most comfortable of all the heel options out there, as the platform is thicker and more supportive than a regular stiletto heel that can get stuck in every crack and crevice, and the thick front base adds extra support while walking. It’s no wonder so many celebs, like Salma Hayek and Jessica Simpson are slipping into the dangerous (but ultra-sexy) shoe nonstop.

The other nice thing about platform heels — which we highly recommend investing in — is that they add major flair to any outfit, be it a flirty dress or a simple pair of jeans. There’s nothing quiet about footwear, and that’s exactly why we like it. We enjoy fashion that makes noise! We like fashion that makes people talk! And platform heels, of every level of, well, platformness, are made to stand out — and they’re made to be talked about.

Are they worth the risk? Yes. So shop the bold shoe trend that’s showing zero signs of fading away below.

Get the Look:

Larroudé ​​Ari Crystal Pump in Black Suede

Shop now: $375; larroude.com

Story continues

Steve Madden Lessa Platform Ankle Strap Sandal

Shop now: $66–$110; nordstrom.com

Circus NY Alisa Platform Sandal

Shop now: $54 (Originally $90); nordstrom.com

Larroudé Dolly Ankle Strap Platform Sandal

Shop now: $315–$365; nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Anita Ankle Strap Platform Sandal

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Platform Sandal

Shop now: $279–$398; nordstrom.com

Pelle Moda Gema Ankle Strap Platform Sandal

Shop now: $185; nordstrom.com

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.