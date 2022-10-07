'Of course' Geena Davis would do a Beetlejuice sequel. Okay! We believe her.

Beetlejuice... Beetlejuice... Beet... Say it one more time and a reboot happens.

If that reboot gives us more Geena Davis, that might not be so bad. Well, good news! The Oscar-winner is ready to jump back in the line and rock her body in time for a Beetlejuice sequel.

BEETLEJUICE, from left: Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, 1988. © Warner Brothers /courtesy Everett Collection

Warner Brothers/Everett

In a PEOPLE exclusive, Davis said she "would of course like to revisit" the world of Beetlejuice. "I want to play every character I've ever played again," Davis added.

Davis played newbie ghost Barbara Maitland in the 1988 original, who, along with her husband Adam (Alec Baldwin) tries to scare away the new owners of their house with the help of bio-exorcist Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton).

The rest of the stellar cast included Winona Ryder as proto-emo-Goth chick Lydia Deetz and Catherine O'Hara as her stepmother Delia. As she and Baldwin were ghosts in Tim Burton's classic film, however, Davis points out that there might be a continuity issue should she reprise her role as Barbara.

"I have a feeling that ghosts don't age," Davis said. "How would they explain that they're older?"

Well, let's cross that bridge when we get to it, while ignoring that crossing a bridge was how Barbara and Adam died in the first place. There is, however, a Beetlejuice 2 in early development with Brad Pitt's production company Plan B, but Davis hasn't been contacted about it yet.

So...Beetlejuice 2, Beetlejuice 2, Beetlejuice 2. There. That sequel should be happening aaaaaaaannnnny moment now.

