Of Course Dua Lipa's Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Is Completely Covered Crystals

Alicia Brunker
·2 min read

Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia tour wardrobe is filled with catsuits. Most notably, she's been pictured in a neon yellow lace one by Balenciaga, but arguably the best bodysuit somehow slipped under our radar — that is, until now.

On Saturday, the pop star shared a slow-motion video from her Miami concert, wearing a sheer-paneled black leotard completely covered in crystals. Literally, each and every inch of the 'suit sparkled. The one-piece was designed by Casey Cadwallader of Mugler and was constructed from 120,000 individual crystals. Dua complemented the look with a pair of matching opera gloves and shimmering silver metallic eyeshadow. Her hair was worn down with a middle part and in loose waves.

"It's the Mugler baby, it does things to me 🖤," Dua captioned a clip of her outfit in action. Meanwhile, Cadwallader shared a photo from the first fitting, as well as a close-up of the final result.

RELATED: Dua Lipa Wore a Crochet Bikini in This Season's Hottest Pattern

Lipa has waited almost two years to kick off her world tour, which was originally scheduled to begin during the onset of COVID-19. In a new interview, she spoke with WSJ. Magazine about how excited she was to finally perform for her fans — though, she realizes it's a risk to do so during the pandemic.

"I always have this viewpoint that you have to be outside of your comfort zone for things to be rewarding," she said. "So when the pandemic happened, and everyone was worried about whether we should release the album, I was just like, Fuck it, maybe it's just what we need. While everyone's at home, maybe this is the album we should be putting out. It was scary, because you had no idea how long we were going to be in this pandemic. Everything was a big question mark. But I had a sense that we just had to do it."

