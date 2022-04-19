New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Hiring and Developing Staff Members

ChildCare Education Institute
·3 min read

ChildCare Education Institute&#xae; (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce ADM117: Hiring and Developing Staff Members to the online child care training course catalog.
ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce ADM117: Hiring and Developing Staff Members to the online child care training course catalog.

With child care teacher shortages and high turnover within the field, many administrators find themselves spending large quantities of their time hiring and training teachers only to hire and train again and again. At the end of the day, employee performance reflects the values of the program. Choosing teachers carefully and providing ongoing training, evaluation, coaching, and counseling can significantly increase the odds of retaining a team that supports the program’s success.

Before you can find the right teachers and staff members for your program, defining the program′s philosophy is essential. The philosophy is not simply a school motto or slogan. The philosophy is a set of guidelines that reflect the values, beliefs, and needs of the management, teachers, and families involved with the program. A program′s philosophy should include specific guiding principles relating to the children, parents, employees, and curriculum.

As early childhood educators progress through their teaching experiences, they develop professional beliefs and practices. Individuals are more likely to thrive when goals and philosophies align. As with most things related to leadership, everything flows from the top. When a director believes in the importance of life-long learning, they are able to instill that in their team. When a director embraces a culture of improvement, they are able to convey that in their interactions with their staff members.

"The information presented in this course highlights ways directors and administrators can build strong teams made up of confident and cooperative teaching staff members," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Owners, directors and administrators will have a greater understanding of appropriate hiring, training, evaluating, coaching, and counseling practices in an early childhood education setting."

ADM117: Hiring and Developing Staff Members is a three-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.3 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EDT

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

CONTACT: Ashley Sasher ChildCare Education Institute 678-942-1531 asasher@cceionline.edu


