Of course the best superhero TV theme music will return for X-Men '97

Cue the best cartoon theme music around, because Marvel's mutants are back.

Marvel Animation's panel at San Diego Comic-Con gave attendees a first look at X-Men '97, a continuation of the popular cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series, which has only become more beloved with age.

While the first-look images haven't been released to the public yet, writer and executive producer Beau DeMay confirmed he's resurrecting the classic X-Men: The Animated Series theme music (which you can hear below). "We're bringing back that classic '90s sound with a little bit of a modern edge," he said during the panel.

Fans in attendance were also delighted to hear that a second season has also been greenlit for X-Men '97, while season 1 will premiere on Disney+ sometime in the fall of 2023.

The original series featured classic X-Men characters like Storm, Jean Grey, Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jubilee and ran from 1992 to 1997, hence the title of this new series.

Disney used a version of the X-Men: The Animated Series theme music in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to mark the arrival of Patrick Stewart's Professor Charles Xavier, this time using his classic yellow hover chair featured in the Saturday morning cartoon. The ending of the Ms. Marvel series also echoed the theme, with potentially far-reaching implications.

The first imagery of the '97 characters confirmed that Rogue, Beast, Gambit, Jean, Wolverine, Storm (with a new fauxhawk hairdo), Jubilee, and Cyclops are returning as the main team. "The dynasty," DeMay called them. But given the events of the original animated series, X-Men '97 will see someone besides Charlies Xavier leading the team. That someone will be Magneto.

Other characters confirmed are Cable, Bishop, Forge, Morph (adopting the Changeling look), Nightcrawler, Robert DaCosta/Sunspot, Mr. Sinister, the Sentinels, Sebastian Shaw, Emma Frost, and Val Cooper. DeMay said of Cooper, "She has an agenda with our team this season, which will slowly make itself known."

