So Courant! Model Rugs, Surrealist Shopping, and Psychedelic Gallery Hopping

Photo credit: Courtesy Head Hi

Welcome to So Courant!, deputy editor Sean Santiago’s column spotlighting emerging makers, the newest launches, and the latest design destinations in the world of ELLE DECOR.

A New Textile Collaboration Inspired by Nature

Photo credit: Hanna Grankvist

The Brooklyn design studio Office of Tangible Space has collaborated with Weft, a digital tool that gives consumers access to on-demand custom printing for textiles, on a new nature-inspired collection. Fittingly dubbed Organic Observations, the various patterns explore coasts, forests, and fields through photographic manipulation and abstraction. Weft and OTS have also partnered with local upholstery studio Stitchroom to make direct-to-consumer soft goods including pillows, furniture, and larger upholstered pieces. This is the latest in a series of fruitful partnerships for Weft, the first of which tapped Rachel Bullock and Molly Purnell of Los Angeles–based LAUN. We love to see it!

A Little Gallery with a Big Vision

Photo credit: Brian W. Ferry

Superhouse Vitrine is an aptly named gallery wedged between two hip fashion storefronts on the second floor of a Chinatown mall in Manhattan. Founded in 2019 by Stephen Markos, the 10-by-10-foot space at 75 East Broadway focuses on art furniture and design; its first show of 2022, “Isolated from Function,” brings together the work of Aaron Blendowski and Sue Ravitz to kaleidoscopic effect. On view through March 20, the show “seeks to juxtapose traditional domestic forms and analog methods of making with darkly vibrant, and at times challenging, color combinations,” notes the release. What that looks like, IRL, is chairs, textiles, and lighting alongside fiber art that practically vibrates off the walls. Blendowski’s lamps (and one oversize mirror) haunt the space playfully, as if beckoning onlookers to the dark side. The dollhouse aesthetics belie the show’s focus on craft—wood turning, crochet—while challenging viewer’s preconceived notions of domestic bliss. If you have to stay in, why not be far out?

Art Rugs from a Former Gucci Model

Photo credit: Austin Leis

London-based textile artist (and former Gucci model) Tom Atton Moore’s first solo exhibition in the US, “Eden,” is currently on view by appointment at the Los Angeles office of BC, Jerome Byron and Lindsey Chan’s multidisciplinary creative studio. The exhibition, born from Moore’s time in lockdown in the English countryside, features a series of seven wool rugs made from deadstock yarn. Through the rugs, Moore “speaks the patient language of a garden pond,” drawing on nature’s bounty of zenlike details for inspiration. His process mimics collage, with rugs that are hand-tufted, latexed, dried, pinned, bound, and then shaved with sheep-shearing clippers. The pieces are exhibited as artworks, or maybe sculptures, chicly contextualized with furnishings sourced by Byron and Chan.

A Buzzy Surrealist Lifestyle Store

Frieze may be over, but the hits in L.A. just keep on coming: entrepreneur Monica Navarro’s new lifestyle store, DREAMS. Outfitted by the spatial designer Adi Goodrich, one-half of Sing-Sing Studio, the interiors are inspired by the Surrealist art movement and, aptly, daydreaming. The boutique is awash in color and stocked with fashion, beauty, and home items: pillows by Rose Greenberg, glassware by Sophie Lou Jacobsen, and oils and serums from NOTO Botanics. Stop in, stock up, and selfie shamelessly.

A Lamp Show That Appeals to All Types and Budgets

Photo credit: Courtesy Head Hi

I’ve been trying to find a new bedside table lamp for the past few months, and the universe? She has delivered. Head Hi, a hybrid space for art, publications, and coffee in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, is mounting their third annual Lamp Show this weekend. Prices range from $100 to $10,000 for unique designs from more than 50 artists and designers including Lambert et Fils, Minjae Kim, Hannah Bigeleisen (whose lights are for sale at the just-opened Assembly Line), and Steven Bukowski (whose furniture can be seen throughout this Harlem townhouse). The show is on view through March 26, with lamps available for purchase and perusal on Head Hi’s website.

