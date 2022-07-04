‘Courageous and heroic’ police officers recovering from injuries in Haltom City shooting

Haltom City police on Sunday identified three officers who were wounded while responding to a shooting Saturday night.

Cpl. Zach Tabler has worked for the Haltom City department for seven years. He was shot in his right arm, finger and leg. He underwent surgery and remained hospitalized Sunday.

Officer Tim Barton has served in Haltom City for six years. He was shot in his upper thigh and was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Officer Jose Avila has served in Haltom City for fives years. Avila was shot in both legs and was awaiting surgery Sunday.

Haltom City police on Sunday identified three wounded officers as Cpl. Zach Tabler, who has been with the department for seven years; Officer Tim Barton, with six years of service; and Officer Jose Avila, with five years of service.

Video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera released by police on Sunday shows a gunman fire a barrage of shots at the officers, who were first to arrive on scene after residents called 911. The officers were approaching a shooting victim in the driveway of a home when the gunman opened fire on them, a witness said.

“As soon as they were running toward the victim … as the coward that he was, as soon as the officers got close to that victim, that’s when he fired on them,” neighbor Angel Trevino said.

He said he commend the officers “because they literally ran into it. They literally put their lives on the line for my neighbors and my family.”

Two residents, Collin Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32, were killed by the gunman before officers arrived, and another neighbor was wounded, police said.

The shooter, 28-year-old Edward Freyman, killed himself as officers searched for him, police said. Freyman lived in Fort Worth, according to public records.

“Our officers’ action were courageous and heroic as they engaged the suspect,” City Manager Rex Phelps, a former police official, said at Sunday’s news conference. “... Their training and experience was evident.”