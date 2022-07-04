‘Courageous and heroic’ police officers recovering from injuries in Haltom City shooting

·2 min read

Haltom City police on Sunday identified three officers who were wounded while responding to a shooting Saturday night.

Cpl. Zach Tabler has worked for the Haltom City department for seven years. He was shot in his right arm, finger and leg. He underwent surgery and remained hospitalized Sunday.

Officer Tim Barton has served in Haltom City for six years. He was shot in his upper thigh and was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

Officer Jose Avila has served in Haltom City for fives years. Avila was shot in both legs and was awaiting surgery Sunday.

Haltom City police on Sunday identified three wounded officers as Cpl. Zach Tabler, who has been with the department for seven years; Officer Tim Barton, with six years of service; and Officer Jose Avila, with five years of service.
Haltom City police on Sunday identified three wounded officers as Cpl. Zach Tabler, who has been with the department for seven years; Officer Tim Barton, with six years of service; and Officer Jose Avila, with five years of service.

Video from a neighbor’s doorbell camera released by police on Sunday shows a gunman fire a barrage of shots at the officers, who were first to arrive on scene after residents called 911. The officers were approaching a shooting victim in the driveway of a home when the gunman opened fire on them, a witness said.

“As soon as they were running toward the victim … as the coward that he was, as soon as the officers got close to that victim, that’s when he fired on them,” neighbor Angel Trevino said.

He said he commend the officers “because they literally ran into it. They literally put their lives on the line for my neighbors and my family.”

Two residents, Collin Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32, were killed by the gunman before officers arrived, and another neighbor was wounded, police said.

The shooter, 28-year-old Edward Freyman, killed himself as officers searched for him, police said. Freyman lived in Fort Worth, according to public records.

“Our officers’ action were courageous and heroic as they engaged the suspect,” City Manager Rex Phelps, a former police official, said at Sunday’s news conference. “... Their training and experience was evident.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Three people fatally shot at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

    Danish police say three people have been fatally shot at a Copenhagen shopping mall; Harry Styles cancels a concert Sunday night near the same mall.

  • Witness describes impact of missile strike in Serhiivka

    Emergency workers continued searching Saturday through a nine-storey residential block in southern Ukraine which was hit by missiles on Friday, leaving several people dead. (July 2)

  • 6-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing as Her Mother Is Found Dead at Home From Apparent Suicide

    On Saturday afternoon, Northfield Police discovered the girl's mother 39-year-old Lisa Wade was "dead of an apparent suicide" inside a Minnesota home

  • Police clear and reopen area around scene of B.C. bank shooting

    SAANICH, B.C. — Police in Saanich, B.C., say they've cleared and reopened the area around a local bank that was the scene of a deadly shooting last week. Saanich police issued a tweet saying the crime scene at the Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street has been released and reopened to all traffic. Six police officers were injured in last Tuesday's shootout, and the 22-year-old twin brothers suspected of being behind the incident were killed. Victoria Police spokesman Bowen Osoko says three offic

  • Twin brothers identified as armed bank robbers killed by police in Saanich, B.C.

    RCMP officers in Saanich, B.C., have identified 22-year-old twin brothers Matthew and Isaac Auchterlonie as the two armed bank robbers who were killed by police in a shootout on Tuesday.

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Blue Jays mourn death of first base coach Mark Budzinski's daughter

    TORONTO — First base coach Mark Budzinski is taking a leave of absence from the Toronto Blue Jays following the death of his daughter. The team announced the passing of Julia Budzinski, who was 17, on Sunday morning. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," said Ross Atkins, executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager of the Blue

  • Lightning retain Nick Paul with 7-year, $22 million contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have accomplished one of their top offseason priorities, retaining forward Nick Paul with a seven-year contract worth just over $22 million. General manager Julien BriseBois announced deal Friday, three days after saying the club was interested in re-signing Paul and two other key players headed toward free agency — forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta. Paul was obtained in a trade from the Ottawa Senators in March. The 27-year-old filled sever

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t