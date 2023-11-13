Courageous Canadian WWI horse driver featured in new doc

Ralph Johnston is overjoyed about a new documentary that pays homage to his late father, a New Brunswick farmer who served in the First World War as a horse transport driver, dodging machine gun fire to get Canadian troops their ammunition.

The retired Moncton teacher says the three vignettes in Hidden Heroes, produced by Double Barrel Productions in southern Ontario, highlight the crucial, often forgotten work of logistics, carried out behind-the-scenes by people who make sure the military can function properly.

“He was in the line of fire constantly in being a horse driver,” he said of his father, James Johnston, who’d worked on a farm in Notre Dame and the nearby woods, north of Moncton, before signing up for the war when he came of age in 1916.

“Horses were a big target because they went where vehicles couldn’t go back then in the mud. The machine guns would train on the horses. Artillery rounds were also landing around him, and he was in the presence of men getting killed and horses dying. It was as bad as moving to the front line. And he was with the machine gun corps, which had a high rate of casualties. Extremely high.

“He was just lucky he got through it.”

Johnston, 79, says his father didn’t talk about the war to him, even when they spent the better part of the summer in 1971 building a cottage together on the Bass River, just west of Richibucto.

He thinks some of his war stories would have been shared with his late older brother, James Donald, who, in 1964, convinced their father to go on a tour of Europe, along with their sister Anna, that included battlefields and cemeteries in Belgium and France.

Moved by the experience, the elder Johnston decided to write a memoir of his war years from half a century earlier.

That handwritten memoir was so compelling it was eventually published by Goose Lane Editions in Fredericton in 2004, as part of a New Brunswick military heritage series.

Riding into War, with its black-and-white cover photo of a horse transport driver staring intensely at the camera, his comrades and their steeds standing in the mud, hit the bookstands long after James Johnston’s death in 1976 at the age of 78.

Filmmaker Roslyn Mugford was commissioned by the Department of National Defence to do a picture of people in military logistics, to show how crucial they were to any war effort. Over a more than 20-year career, the independent producer has mostly done video work for businesses and non-profit, educational and public-sector organizations to better tell their stories.

“This is about people serving behind the lines who are often forgotten,” she said in an interview from Prince Edward County, southwest of Kingston, Ont.

“I was researching, trying to dig up stories about logisticians throughout history and, believe it or not, these stories are incredibly hard to find because they’re not really tracked the same as we’ve been keeping track of people who are at the sharp end of the spear, so to speak.

“So when I came across the memoir by James Johnston, I was so thrilled.”

Horses served a crucial role in the First World War because motorized vehicles at the time were primitive and couldn’t handle difficult terrain. The animals pulled and carried guns, ammunition, supplies, and the wounded and the dead.

According to the Royal Canadian Artillery Museum, more than 480,000 horses died in military service between 1914 and 1918. And those were just on the Canadian side. All told, an estimated eight million horses, donkeys and mules died in the First World War, nearly as bad a figure as the roughly 10 million people killed in the military.

“When I found the memoir, it was so touching, because not only was James Johnston an incredibly brave and courageous person, but he also had a deep love and affection for his horses. That, for me, was really the clincher, not to mention there were a number of dramatic stories of him getting into dangerous situations and narrowly escaping with his and his horses’ lives.”

The filmmaker said too often military suppliers are thought of as being behind the lines, when in many cases they’re right up front, delivering goods to soldiers.

“So to find that book, where he talks about how much he loved his horses and his hair-raising experiences and near misses, and just his language - he was such an amazing storyteller - was incredibly compelling.”

As part of the work, Mugford travelled east and interviewed his son and military historian Brent Wilson from the University of New Brunswick’s Gregg Centre for the Study of War and Society.

“When you dig into the research on these things, you don’t know if you’ll find someone alive who you can talk to who can actually speak to some of these experiences. So I was so thrilled to find Ralph because you want a personal angle on the story. And to have him on camera you can just feel how much Ralph is connected to the story and loves his father and how passionate he is about sharing his dad’s story.”

Although James Johnston didn’t speak much about his war experience, his son knows his father had a harrowing journey. The stories were passed down from when he got back home to Notre Dame in 1919 at the age of 21.

“He would get up in the night and go for long walks because he couldn’t sleep,” Ralph Johston said. “Whenever he heard a loud noise, like a screen door slam or something like that, he would jump because for two years he had heard constant noise with bombs going off and machine guns firing. Back in that war, you never knew if you would be the next one to die.”

Still, Johnston believes his dad eventually exercised his demons.

“He turned out to be an outstanding citizen, and I don’t think he suffered from PTSD. They called it shell shock back then, but he seemed pretty stable. I worked with him on my cottage in 1971 for the whole summer, six days a week, 12 hours a day, and he was fine. He didn't complain. Everything was fine and we talked about other things.”

Double Barrel Productions is trying to get a TV broadcast deal for the 42-minute film, and Mugford hopes it will be available on Apple TV soon. In the meantime, it is available on DVD and for licensed screenings.

Johnston recently screened Hidden Heroes at his local Legion, No. 6, in Moncton and also attended a showing at the city’s Resurgo Museum. He said the small audiences were enthusiastic about the film, with several people buying the memoir and ordering the DVD.

“I know no matter who watches it, they are going to be impressed. And I’m not saying that because I’m in it,” he said, chuckling. “It’s a really good history of logistics in the military and also how the military works. It’s only 42 minutes long but says as much as you can in that short amount of time.”

He said the other two vignettes in Hidden Heroes were also fascinating.

One features Marion Orr, a Canadian woman who flew planes during the Second World War to and from factories and squadrons, a highly risky job.

Another looks at Doug Thorlakson, a Canadian lieutenant and truck driver in the Afghanistan War in 2006 who had to fire upon a speeding enemy vehicle heading toward his convoy.

“Most people have never heard these stories,” Johnston said. “They just have no idea. Those women, the ferry pilots, for instance, had very little to go on. They had two pages of instructions and flew by the seat of their pants. They were very brave to do it.”

