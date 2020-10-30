CouponXoo Launched Comparison Survey Results in Preparation for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the Last 3 Months of 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / CouponXoo is preparing for the biggest shopping holidays of the year including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and especially the last 3 months of shopping in 2020. With a pandemic year which is hurting the economy like this year, CouponXoo will try to offer the most attractive discount codes as well as promotions that bring the greatest benefits to customers.

To prepare for the approaching shopping season, CouponXoo is gradually perfecting the final stages of preparation to help customers around the world have a full and meaningful shopping season. Along with the current complicated pandemic situation and the heavily affected economy, the general purchasing situation, as well as the morale of both sellers and buyers, are affected more or less. Procurement can be delayed and the number of goods consumed can decrease significantly compared to the same period of previous years, also the shopping trends have changed sharply.

In order to better prepare for this year's shopping season, CouponXoo created a poll for consumers, giving out a small survey to better understand their shopping situation and mentality like pictograms below:

The survey with the question 'What will you do during Black Friday and Cyber Monday' - 2 of the biggest shopping days of the year showed the best picture of shopping in the last months of 2020. Question responses received from customers comparing between 2019 and 2020 with typical goals such as using existing items, going to the store to buy directly, buying online and not buying anything.

As for the use of stock, 70% of people will reuse something they bought in previous seasons this year 2019 but this number has increased by 15% meaning 85% of people will decide to reuse in 2020 for economic reasons.

As for going to the store to buy goods, up to 95% of people decide to come to buy the product they want in 2019. However, this number has decreased significantly - only 55% in 2020. The only reason, as well as the biggest obstacle, is that the COVID-19 pandemic made people unable to go out and forced social isolation to ensure the safety of the community and self-health.

When asked about buying online, because consumers want to come to their place to be able to choose the best products, only about 60% of consumers decide to buy through websites and social networks in 2019. The number, as expected, has increased by 22% which means 82% in 2020 due to the shortcomings and limitations of the pandemic. Because of the change in buying habits, other factors also affect, such as the fact that discount codes are being used more than in previous years. Consumers are now looking and using all the ways they can to maximize their cost savings - and promotion codes and coupons are the best choices.

So, for those who cannot afford to buy anything during this shopping holiday season especially Black Friday? Asked about this issue, only 10% of people do not buy anything in 2019 but 60% of people will decide to do so in 2020. This figure shows that the pandemic has severely affected the economy of the country in general as well as the financial problems of each family in particular.

Jack Nolan - CouponXoo's Direct Manager pointed out his opinion ‘We - the creator's team of CouponXoo always want that all users in the world can shop at a reasonable price, especially during shopping festivals like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and particularly in the last 3 months of 2020. Based on the data we gathered from our small survey, we realize how important we are in trying to develop and offer discount codes as well as the most attractive promotions program to help buyers get the best deals. We hope no one will be left behind and can add a small contribution to their little shopping joy'

