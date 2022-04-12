Which couples are still together from The Ultimatum?

Netflix's The Ultimatum is the latest chaotic dating show we never knew we needed, and it's safe to say we're all officially hooked.

The series follows six couples, with one member of each pair offering the other an ultimatum: get married or break up. Throughout the experiment, contestants act 'single' and try out dating other people to see if they actually want to stay together forever.

So far, we've watched the cast go through a whole range of ups and downs throughout eight episodes - but who is still together now? There's still one more episode to go, as well as the Reunion show (both dropping on Wednesday 13th April), so we'll have to wait until then for a full update.

Here are all the details we have so far on which Ultimatum couples are still together...

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr

Alexis, 25, and Hunter, 28, had been dating for two years before appearing on The Ultimatum. Alexis gave the ultimatum to Hunter, saying she wanted to get married, where as Hunter wasn't sure what he was ready for.

The pair tried dating other contestants, with Hunter bonding with April. However, when it came to the rematching stage, Hunter revealed that the experiment had helped him to realise what he wants. He proposed to Alexis who, of course, accepted, and the couple left the experiment together.

We'll see what happens are the Reunion but, for now, we're assuming these two are still as loved up as ever.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Alexis Maloney : The Ultimatum (@alexiselainemaloney)

Rae Williams and Zay Wilson

Rae, 24, gave the ultimatum to Zay, 25 - saying she wants to get married and start a family, with Zay unsure as to whether he was ready.

So far, The Ultimatum has seen Rae and Zay going through *plenty* of drama, and it looks like the pair are officially no longer together.

Rae bonded with Jake, while Zay got close to Shanique - and a fight between Rae and Zay saw Rae ending the relationship for good, moving her things out of the apartment. Seems like things are officially over.

Photo credit: Netflix - Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix - Netflix

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger

Colby, 25, gave Madlyn, 24, the ultimatum after a year and a half of dating, calling her "the one". However, their relationship was called into question after Madlyn told Colby, "The only thing scarier than losing you right now would be to marry you." Yikes.

As for where they're up to now, the show has seen Madlyn getting closer to Randall, with the pair kissing and questioning their respective relationships.

Madlyn then admitted she did feel ready to marry Colby but, soon after, they wound up in an argument over Colby going to another girls hotel room at 4 in the morning. So, we might have to wait until episode nine to see where these two stand.

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

April Marie and Jake Cunningham

April, 23, issued the ultimatum to Jake, 26, saying she wanted to start a family together. Jake, meanwhile, wanted to travel and focus on financial stability before getting married.

During the experiment, April got close to Colby (though their relationship remained pretty platonic), while Jake had a connection with Rae, seen kissing on screen and meeting each other's families.

At one point, Jake said that if he had to make a decision there and then, he would leave with Rae and not April. However, he and April later reunited, with the pair revealing they'd slept together. Rae, on the other hand, officially called it quits with Zay. Looks like we'll have to wait until the final episode to see Jake's decision.

Photo credit: Netflix
Photo credit: Netflix

Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin

24-year-old Shanique gave the ultimatum to Randall, 26, with Shanique saying she was ready for a huge wedding, while Randall wanted to wait until he was out of debt.

Shanique got close to Zay, while Randall connected with Madlyn. When Shanique and Randall eventually reunited, Randall still wasn't sure what he saw the future holding with Shanique, and his decision is yet to be revealed. Watch this space.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Ultimatum (@ultimatumnetflix)

Lauren Pounds and Nate Ruggles

Nate, 30, and Lauren, 26, had been together for two and a half years before The Ultimatum, but they disagreed on one pretty huge thing: having kids. Nate put the ultimatum to Lauren, hoping they'd be able to stay together.

The rematching stage saw Colby picking Lauren, with Nate also telling other girls he was going to choose them. However, Nate had a change of heart, ultimately proposing to Lauren - who said yes.

While the proposal started off as a sweet moment, there were some slight awkward moments on screen, with other contestants feeling that Nate was proposing for the wrong reasons (i.e. because he'd seen Lauren being picked by Colby).

The pair went off together as an engaged couple, so we'll be waiting for the Reunion episode to see where they stand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Ultimatum (@ultimatumnetflix)

The Ultimatum is now streaming on Netflix, with new episodes arriving on 13 April.

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have signed goaltender Spencer Martin to a two-year, one-way contract. The one-way deal suggests Martin is a strong candidate to back up starter Thatcher Demko next season. The 26-year-old Martin played three games with Vancouver earlier this season, posting a 1-0-2 record with a 1.59 goals-against average and .958 save percentage. He made 33 saves in a 4-1 victory over Winnipeg on Jan. 27 to earn his first career NHL win. The six-foot-three, 191-pound goaltende