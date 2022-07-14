Couples Invited To Enter Contest For Exclusive Chance To Be Married October 1 During Weddings At Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening Hosted On The Magnificent Mile©

The Magnificent Mile Association
·3 min read

Couples may enter by August 5 for a chance to win the wedding of a lifetime beneath the architectural bridge of The Wrigley Building® as The Magnificent Mile Association’s Meet Me on The Mile summer series concludes with Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening.

The Magnificent Mile's Weddings at Wrigley

Couples may enter to win a free micro wedding or civil union ceremony to take place outdoors on October 1, 2022 under the iconic Wrigley Building bridge on The Magnificent Mile in Chicago. Photo by Jamie &amp; Eric Photography of the 2021 Weddings at Wrigley event.
Couples may enter to win a free micro wedding or civil union ceremony to take place outdoors on October 1, 2022 under the iconic Wrigley Building bridge on The Magnificent Mile in Chicago. Photo by Jamie & Eric Photography of the 2021 Weddings at Wrigley event.

Couples married during Weddings at Wrigley event

40 couples will have the chance to celebrate their micro weddings or civil unions performed by volunteer Circuit Court of Cook County Judges at The Wrigley Building on The Magnificent Mile this fall, October 1, 2022. Photo by Jamie &amp; Eric Photography of the 2021 Weddings at Wrigley event.
40 couples will have the chance to celebrate their micro weddings or civil unions performed by volunteer Circuit Court of Cook County Judges at The Wrigley Building on The Magnificent Mile this fall, October 1, 2022. Photo by Jamie & Eric Photography of the 2021 Weddings at Wrigley event.

Chicago, IL, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all engaged couples! The Magnificent Mile Association©, in partnership with The Wrigley Building® is bringing back a not-to-be-missed celebration of love, offering 40 couples an exclusive opportunity to win a micro wedding or civil union during Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening held Saturday, October 1.

Supported by media sponsor, Modern Luxury Weddings Chicago, and key partners, the Circuit Court of Cook County and Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening is the first programmatic event to be announced in The Magnificent Mile Association’s returning Meet Me on The Mile summer series, and will provide a romantic crescendo to the lineup of activations along The Avenue.

Invited to dress in finery inspired by the spirit of the fall and Halloween season, couples will have free ceremonies conducted by judges volunteering from the Circuit Court of Cook County that will take place between 3 p.m.  – 5:30 p.m. outdoors underneath the iconic Wrigley Building Bridge (410 N. Michigan Ave). All couples selected will be automatically entered to win the Grand Prize Honeymoon Package hosted by a Magnificent Mile hotel and additional partners.

The entry form for Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening is open for application until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 5. Winning couples will be notified by Wednesday, August 10. The winner of the Grand Prize Honeymoon Package will be notified by Wednesday, August 17.

“The joy and happiness our event brought to the couples last year was incredibly inspirational, and we wanted to bring back this internationally-recognized event in a new and festive way this fall to inspire a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a new group of people celebrating their love,” says Bradley Borowiec, Vice President of The Wrigley Building.

Couples entering to win a spot for Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening can expect:

  • A free, iconic outdoor wedding venue at The Wrigley Building, an opportunity not offered to the public

  • Circuit Court of Cook County volunteer Judge to officiate the ceremony

  • Discounted photography package from sponsor LaCour Images

  • Photo opportunities pre-ceremony along Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago’s River Terrace

  • Two witnesses, plus underage children of the couple, to stand with the couple during the ceremony

  • Opportunity to invite even more guests to cheer you on and celebrate after at Pioneer Court's micro reception

  • Chance to win the Grand Prize Honeymoon Package on The Magnificent Mile, among other prizes

  • List of preferred partners for hotel stay, salon and spa, boat cruises, extended reception venues, and more

  • Exclusive Modern Luxury Weddings swag bag and offers from area businesses

  • And more exclusive perks from participating partners!

 

Meet Me on The Mile’s Weddings at Wrigley: An Enchanted Evening is sponsored by the City of Chicago’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, The Wrigley Building®, Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, Modern Luxury Weddings Chicago, Pioneer Court/Zeller (401 N. Michigan Avenue) and LaCour Images, with support from the Circuit Court of Cook County, 42nd Ward and 2nd Ward offices. For additional sponsorship opportunities, please contact Joelle Scillia at jscillia@themagnificentmile.com.

 

The Magnificent Mile® Association was founded in 1912 and is a private, nonprofit membership organization with a mission of preserving, promoting, and enhancing one of Chicago’s most unique, multi-use neighborhoods.

 

###

Attachments

CONTACT: Joelle Scillia The Magnificent Mile Association 312-344-2324 jscillia@themagnificentmile.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an

  • Roughriders support Marino over suspension; injured Redblacks player decries 'vile' comments

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are supporting a defensive lineman who has been suspended for four games by the Canadian Football League, the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league, but have also apologized to the player he injured. The suspension was issued last Friday after the Roughriders' 28-13 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Garrett Marino received a two-game suspension for a dangerous and reckless low hit on Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in

  • Blackhawks' tank job is blatant and understandable

    Chicago is tearing down its roster in a full rebuild that will get worse before it gets better but with Connor Bedard and a strong draft class on offer next season, the Blackhawks strategy is an understandable one, even if not palatable to hockey fans.&nbsp;

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Vancouver Canucks prospects have lots to prove as development camp gets underway

    VANCOUVER — Pulling on a Vancouver Canucks jersey was a dream come true for one of the club's newest prospects. Skating on the same ice as Henrik and Daniel Sedin at the team's development camp on Monday was something else entirely. “That's something I can't even put into words," Arshdeep Bains said of skating with the twins and former Canucks stars who now work in player development for Vancouver. "They're my idols and having them on the ice telling me what to do, I'll listen to anything they s

  • Nazem Kadri should listen to every offer on the table

    Stanley Cup champion Nazem Kadri is in the perfect spot as he considers his next move, with New York offering a potentially attractive balance of competitiveness and contract terms.

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Avalanche sign goalie Alexandar Georgiev to 3-year deal

    Alexander Georgiev signed a three-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, completing the final step toward making him the defending Stanley Cup champions ' starting goaltender in their title defense. Georgiev's contract is worth $10.2 million and carries an annual salary cap hit of $3.4 million. He replaces Cup winner Darcy Kuemper and is expected to play in tandem with veteran backup Pavel Francouz next season. Colorado acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers on Thursday for third-

  • 'Extremely motivated' Murray excited for opportunity with Leafs: 'A lot to prove'

    TORONTO — Matt Murray is excited about the opportunity. He also knows there are more than a few doubters. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the goaltender — a player looking for a return to form that helped him twice win the Stanley Cup early in his career — from the Ottawa Senators on Monday along with two draft picks in exchange for future considerations. The move by Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is undoubtedly a bold one in a shrinking netminding market with last year's No. 1 option, all-st

  • Toronto FC adds to roster but results yet to come as Bob Bradley remakes MLS team

    TORONTO — The number of fans lining the barriers that line the player entrance at BMO Field before games has grown in recent weeks, with Lorenzo Insigne jerseys already evident. The star power is growing at Toronto FC. But results will take more time, as evidenced from Saturday's 2-2 tie when a goal in stoppage time by San Jose substitute Jack Skahan — his first in MLS — spoiled a TFC comeback that saw Deandre Kerr and Jonathan Osorio score four minutes apart in the second half after a 26th-minu

  • Kicker McCallum, offensive lineman Olafioye enter B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame

    VANCOUVER — The names of kicker Paul McCallum and offensive lineman Jovan Olafioye are being added to the B.C. Lions' Wall of Fame. The former Leos, who won a Grey Cup together in 2011, will be honoured at B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 6, when B.C. hosts the Edmonton Elks. "Being added to the Wall of Fame with my former teammate and alongside all of the best to have ever played for this franchise is an amazing honour and something I will look back on with pride," McCallum said in a release. "I was

  • Johnny Gaudreau will reportedly test free agent market

    After eight seasons and 602 games with the Calgary Flames, Johnny Gaudreau has chosen to become an unrestricted free agent.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "