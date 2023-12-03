Couple's garden ornament turns out to be unexploded bomb

A family garden ornament turned out to be an armament - Wales News Service/Wales News Service

A couple unwittingly lived with an unexploded bomb in their garden for more than four decades because they assumed it was a garden ornament.

Jeffrey and Sian Edwards had painted the 64-pound naval bomb red to match their windowsills and Mrs Edwards would even hit it with her garden trowel to dislodge loose soil.

However, they had no idea just how dangerous the object could be - until a police officer knocked on their door last week.

Mr Edwards, 77, said the bomb had been found by previous occupants 70 years ago.

The retired ambulance driver added: “The father used to go round delivering lemonade on a horse and cart and was known as Pops Morris.

“He found it on Broad Haven beach and brought it back on his horse and cart, it has been in front of the house ever since.”

The couple who moved into the house after the Morris family sunk the device into cement and when Jeff and Sian arrived in 1982, they painted it red to match their windowsills.

But on Wednesday evening, a police officer knocked on their door and explained that it would be necessary to take photographs of the device and send them on to the Ministry of Defence.

And before an hour had passed, the same officer had hurried back to the property to explain that the bomb squad would be arriving the next day.

By 8.30am on Thursday, more police were at the property, followed by the bomb squad and the fire brigade.

There was some talk of the street being evacuated.

However, the couple had decided they would be staying in their home regardless.

“If the house goes up, we are going up with it,” Mr Edwards said.

In the end it was not necessary to evacuate but, after an x-ray, the bomb disposal experts did find that the shell still had a small charge.

“There was still a little bit of life in the old girl,” the pensioner said.

“They couldn’t leave it here just in case it decided to blow.”

The bomb, which dates from 1880 to 1890, is believed to have been fired from a warship using Broad Haven beach as target practice.

The experts worked throughout the day slowly digging the bomb out of the concrete.

Controlled explosion

It was then taken under police escort to a quarry in Walwyn’s Castle where it was covered in five tonnes of sand and detonated the next day.

However, while many would have breathed a sigh of relief to see such a hazardous object destroyed, Mr Edwards was saddened by the removal of his garden ornament.

“I was sorry to see It go,” he said.

“It’s been part of my life all those years. It was sad to think of being blown to smithereens.”

The Ministry of Defence said: “We can confirm that on 30 Nov 23, Ashchurch Troop, 721 EOD Sqn, 11 EOD&S Regt RLC, responded at the request of Dyfed-Powys Police to a suspect item of ordnance.

“The EOD team assessed the item and determined it to be a 64lb naval projectile, which was removed from the scene for subsequent explosive demolition.”

