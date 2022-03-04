Couples will face an Ultimatum in new dating reality series from the creators of Love Is Blind

Another experimental dating series from the creators of Love Is Blind is coming to Netflix, this time without the pods.

A 10-episode series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On will follow six different couples on the verge of marriage. While one person is ready to wed, the other isn't quite so sure. An ultimatum, a touchstone of every healthy proposal, is issued. Over the course of eight weeks, hesitant partners must decide whether to commit to marriage or move on.

In the meantime, each person will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples and live together for three weeks, glimpsing two different possible futures and testing their existing relationships. In the first trailer shared Friday, wine glasses are raised, tears are shed, and flirtations abound against the perfectly curated backdrop of a high-rise.

Love Is Blind hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host the new series, touted, like its predecessor, as a "social experiment." "Take a good look around at each other," the Lacheys forewarn the couples in the trailer. "You're gonna find out if there are people here who might be a better fit." The first eight episodes will debut on April 6, while the finale and reunion will drop April 13.

The Ultimatum was announced during the Love Is Blind season 2 reunion special, which was released on Netflix Friday. The series was renewed for season 3 in March 2020.

Watch the trailer for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On above.

