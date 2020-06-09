Couples can apply for a free Cotswold 'minimoon' if their honeymoon has been cancelled this year

Photo credit: coldsnowstorm - Getty Images

From Country Living

Has your honeymoon been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak? Well, you could win a free overnight 'minimoon' stay in a quaint Cotswolds cottage, thanks to Independent Cottages.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With many couples having to postpone their weddings, the team at the cottage company wanted to spread some cheer to those whose big day has been affected.

"We wanted to offer a little something to one couple who have had to cancel their honeymoon due to the Covid-19 outbreak," explains the team. "We know it can't make up for all of your celebrations, but we want to treat one couple to a romantic minimoon in the Cotswolds to spread a little bit of joy during these tough times."

The charming cottage up for grabs is Honey Cottage — a rustic countryside gem that has everything from a traditional log-burning fire to cosy furnishings. As well as three-night stay in the charming home, winners will also receive a bottle of bubbly Champagne, chocolate and a pamper pack on arrival.

Situated in the picture-perfect market town of Stow-on-the-Wold, guests will fall in love with the quaint tea rooms, independent boutiques, art galleries, coffee shops and picturesque walking routes, too.

Photo credit: Independent Cottages

Photo credit: Independent Cottages

If you're looking to enter yourself, or want to submit a couple whose honeymoon has been cancelled, simply head over to the Independent Cottages website and fill out the online nomination form. Once the nominations have been received, the team will then decide on a winner.

Travel dates for the complimentary stay will be set once it is safe and appropriate to travel within the UK again. Good luck!

ENTER HERE

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.

SIGN UP





You Might Also Like