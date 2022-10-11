Couple Welcomes Baby with Emergency C-Section 48 Hours After Finding Out They Were Expecting

Peyton Stover

A Nebraska couple was surprised when they found out they were expecting a baby — and just two days later, the woman gave birth.

Peyton Stover, 23, of Omaha, saw her doctor after experiencing symptoms, including fatigue, that she assumed were related to job stress.

"I'm a first-year teacher," Stover told KETV. "I just thought it was normal to be tired all the time."

But after noticing changes in her body, such as swelling in her legs, Stover's doctor told her a baby was on the way.

"They ran the test again. She said, 'It's definitely positive. We're going to do an ultrasound,'" Stover recalled. "She looked right at the screen and said, 'You're definitely pregnant.'"

The shock of the pregnancy news also came with concern. "My kidneys weren't performing," Stover said. "And my liver wasn't working properly."

Doctors said Stover had preeclampsia, according to the KETV report.

The pregnancy condition, also known as toxemia, can cause serious complications and is "characterized by high blood pressure and signs of damage to another organ system, most often the liver and kidneys," according to Mayo Clinic.

An emergency C-section was scheduled right away to protect both mom and baby.

"They said she needs to be admitted and then she had the baby that night," said Stover's boyfriend, Travis Koesters, who rushed to her side.

"They're like you're having a baby in 15 minutes," Stover said, adding that the ordeal was "very scary."

"If I wouldn't have came in when I did," she continued, "I probably wouldn't have made it through the weekend."

The baby, a boy named Kash, was born 10 weeks early and weighed just 4 lbs.

"Now that I've actually held him, fed him and things like that, it's real," Stover said. "He's actually mine."