Couple Weds on N.Y.C. Street While Friend Officiates from Fourth-Story Window amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New York City is always full of surprises, and this Thursday — even amid the coronavirus pandemic — was no exception for one couple who was ready to wed.

Reilly Jennings and Amanda Wheeler were planning to tie the knot in October but knew things might not come to fruition as the coronavirus continues to rapidly spread around the country and prompt states to issue stay-at-home orders.

“The reality of that happening in our current climate seemed slim,” Jennings, 28, wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up.”

The couple decided to forgo their fall plans and tie the knot in the streets of New York City instead — made official by their friend and marriage officiant, Matt Wilson.

“Amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect,” Jennings wrote.

Reilly Jennings/Instagram Reilly Jennings and Amanda Wheeler

The whirlwind of events started on Thursday, shortly after Jennings and Wheeler, 38, obtained their marriage license.

“We… were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau,” Jennings explained. “After several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY.”

The pair immediately agreed, finished their work meetings, and then headed down to their friend’s apartment, where they tied the knot beneath Wilson’s fourth story window, according to the post.

“The neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing),” Jennings wrote, emphasizing how they adhered to the CDC’s recommendation of staying six feet apart from others to avoid spreading the virus.

The sweet moment was captured in several photos and videos, which Jennings posted on Instagram. In the shots, Jennings wore a white romper with sneakers, while Wheeler opted for a white V-neck shirt, black jacket, and dark jeans.

As for the “ceremony”, the entire thing was captured on video, including the moment where they said “I do” and when they were officially declared married, prompting cheers and applause from their friends who were celebrating nearby.

“What a day,” Jennings captioned the photo of Wheeler dipping her in the street. “I’ve waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love I feel every day.”

“The most perfectly New York moment amidst a crazy time,” Jennings added. “The magic of this city, our down AF friends, and most importantly @wheelsfit will never be lost on me. Also. Hire @iknowmattwilson for EVERY WEDDING EVER!”

As of March 21, there have been at least 21,365 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 266 deaths in the U.S., according to the New York Times. Currently, New York has the most cases in the country with at least 10,365 and 56 reported deaths, the Times stated.

