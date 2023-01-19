Couple waited days before checking Virginia lottery ticket. Then they were ‘floored’

When Daniel Zarow recently bought his New Year’s Millionaire Raffle ticket, he didn’t think much of it. When the winning numbers were announced on Jan. 1, the ticket still wasn’t top of mind.

“Usually we don’t win, so I didn’t bother checking,” Zarow told Virginia Lottery officials, according to a Jan. 18 news release.

A few days after the winning tickets were announced, Zarow and his wife finally got around to checking their ticket, he told officials. That’s when they made a discovery: Zarow’s ticket was a $1 million top prize.

“I was in disbelief,” he told officials. “I asked my wife to check. She was just floored!”

Zarow, an electrical engineer, said he plans to save his winnings for his kids’ college.

He bought the ticket at a Safeway in Woodbridge, about 25 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.

$1 lottery ticket becomes a ‘dream come true’ for 64-year-old North Carolina man

Woman unable to sleep learns she won big Powerball prize in Michigan. ‘Hasn’t sunk in’

Man forgets he already bought lottery ticket, so he buys another. He won twice as much