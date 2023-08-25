Couple victims of homophobic attack as they returned from UK Black Pride

File photo: Black Pride in London on August 19 (Getty Images for UK Black Pride)

A couple heading home from Black Pride were treated in hospital after falling victim to a homophobic attack while waiting at a bus stop in Brixton, south London.

Teacher Michael Smith and his boyfriend, performer Nat Asabere, were waiting on Brixton Road when a stranger approached and assaulted them as a bus pulled up around 11pm last Saturday.

Mr Smith had to receive stitches in his lip after he said he was punched in the face. He recalled running onto the bus for safety, with blood pouring from his lip and onto his clothes.

“All of a sudden, a stranger who was also waiting at the bus stop, hit the guy who I was with and then started hitting me in the face,” he wrote on Just Giving.

“Luckily the bus we were getting turned up and we ran on it. That’s when I noticed blood on my t-shirt and it was coming from my mouth. I was punched so much that I had a split lip.

“Obviously, the experience was horrible. I was in shock and so confused what happened. But I’m not going to let this get to me.

“I am not looking for sympathy or pity because I see myself as being lucky. There have been LGBTQ+ people who have been hurt a lot worse than me, or even killed.”

Mr Smith set up a JustGiving page to raise money for Stonewall, a charity which supports LGBTQ+ people and who campaigns to drive change in public attitudes and public policy.

Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident as a homophobic attack.

“Both men, one aged in his 30s and the other aged in his 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment and have since been discharged,” the force said in a statement.

“The incident was reported to police the following day, Sunday 20 August.

“While the investigation is ongoing, at this stage the incident is being treated as a homophobic attack. At this time no arrests have been made.

“The victims are currently being supported by a dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer. Their role is to support individuals who have been involved in hate crimes towards the LGBT+ community.”

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information. Please call 101 quoting the following reference 8673/22AUG.