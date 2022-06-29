Sacramento couple stopped a California shark attack. Here’s why they jumped into action

Lucy Hodgman
·2 min read

One week after a shark attacked a man swimming near Monterey, the Sacramento couple that helped save him spoke publicly about their experiences since the incident.

In a Wednesday news conference, Aimee Johns and Paul Bandy recalled how their 12-year anniversary vacation took a dramatic turn when they saw a man screaming for help while paddleboarding near Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove on June 22.

Johns, a Sutter Health nurse and Bandy, a Sacramento police officer, went into the water after the man, later identified by multiple news outlets as retired Monterey teacher Steve Bruemmer, 62. Johns and Bandy pulled Bruemmer onto a surfboard and returned him to shore with the aid of surf instructor Heath Braddock.

Working alongside other beachgoers, Johns and Bandy administered first aid on Bruemmer until emergency responders arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.

“We were just all working cohesively together — it was almost like we were running a ‘code blue’ in the hospital,” Johns said. “It was so amazingly professional. Everybody had things to do, everybody had their spot, everybody was holding pressure, holding the tourniquet, and it was just really well-coordinated.”

Johns said that since the attack she has planned to take water safety and emergency first aid courses to be better prepared to help in other emergency situations.

Bandy said that despite their traumatic experience at Lovers Point, he and his wife would still return to Monterey — and would not do anything differently if they encountered a similar situation.

“I’m not going to stop paddleboarding, and if I ever hear somebody crying for help, I’m not going to let things like danger prevent me,” Bandy said. “I like to at least think that I would respond in a similar fashion.”

Bandy said that they had been in touch with Bruemmer and his family since the incident. He emphasized how supportive Bruemmer’s friends and family had been during his recovery, adding, “no matter how big that shark was, the love that his family and friends share for him is always going to be so much bigger.”

Johns and Bandy also both expressed their gratitude for the support they have received from their own friends and family in the aftermath of the shark attack, as well as for the stability they have been able to provide each other.

“Luckily, we were both there so we can talk to each other about it,” Johns said. “I think it’s good to have someone to talk to about it. A lot of people who care about us have been reaching out to tell us how they feel, that they’re grateful we were there. It’s been kind of traumatic, but we have a lot of support.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toxic foam cloud floods 30 homes in Colombia

    STORY: Footage shows residents waking up amid a foam cloud sweeping at least 30 homes as firefighters sprayed water to disperse the cloud."Honestly, this (house) can collapse at any minute and I will have to sleep under the bridge,” Soacha resident William Sanchez said, while cleaning up his kitchen that was flooded with the toxic foam.Local media reported the foam came from a sewage gully that overflowed under the downpour.Authorities said they would be conducting lab analysis to determine whether chemicals, waste, or other substances could have caused the foam.

  • Uvalde Gunman's Grandmother Leaves Hospital

    A San Antonio hospital treating patients injured in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting also said a 10-year-old patient has improved.

  • There's a meat shortage in the U.S. right now—here are 10 meat delivery subscription boxes to shop

    Facing a meat shortage at the grocery store? The best meat subscription boxes delivering fish, beef, chicken, pork and more include Butcher Box and Crowd Cow.

  • Father kills himself after 18-month-old found dead in hot car

    Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot injury shortly after finding his child motionless inside car

  • Andy Cohen Twins with 8-Week-Old Daughter Lucy in Adorable Selfie: 'We See Each Other'

    The Watch What Happens Live host is also father to son Benjamin Allen, 3

  • Ludacris' partner and longtime producer Chaka Zulu reportedly shot in Atlanta

    Veteran music producer Chaka Zulu, who has long worked with rapper Ludacris, was shot Sunday during a fatal triple shooting in Atlanta.

  • Woman found dead with gunshot wounds on 710 Freeway in Long Beach

    A woman was found dead inside a black SUV that had crashed on the 710 Freeway in Long Beach.

  • Indicted Election Denier Tina Peters Loses Her Own Election—and Denies She Lost

    AAron Ontiveroz/GettyTina Peters, the Colorado county clerk who flogged election conspiracy theories and was then indicted for allegedly breaching her own voting machines, lost her primary bid to become the secretary of state.And then she did exactly what you would expect: She denied she lost, cried fraud, and vowed to keep fighting.“It’s not over,” Peters reportedly told supporters at her watch party, while she was 15 percentage points behind the actual winner, Pam Anderson, a former Jefferson

  • 'NCIS' Fans Rally Around Wilmer Valderrama Over His Heartbreaking Personal News on IG

    'NCIS' cast member and 'That '70s Show' actor Wilmer Valderrama shared on Instagram that his dad suffered a heart attack on Father's Day.

  • The Jan. 6 panel is gathering evidence Trump may have broken these 4 federal laws

    Five legal experts told Insider how the Justice Department could build a criminal case against Trump, noting he may have a strong defense.

  • After 18-month-old dies in hot car, dad dies by apparent suicide: Police

    A Virginia father died by an apparent suicide after finding his son dead inside his hot car, authorities said. It appears the father accidentally left the 18-month-old in the car for at least three hours on Tuesday, leading to the child's death, Lt. Col. Christopher Hensley of the Chesterfield Police Department said at a news conference.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • It's a Dogfight! Saint John, Hamilton meet in Memorial Cup final

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Two teams that skated through distinctly different paths in the playoffs will meet Wednesday in the final of the 2022 Memorial Cup. The host Saint John Sea Dogs, who went 39 days between games after losing in the first round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs, will face the Hamilton Bulldogs, who posted a 16-3 post-season record en route to the Ontario Hockey League championship. It is the first Memorial Cup final since 2019, when the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies skate

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Kemp, Brown, Murphy lead A's over Royals in 9-7 win

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7 on Saturday. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. “I pulled a fastball inside foul and I had a feeling he would go back to the slider and he did,” Kemp said of his battle with Taylor Clarke. "I just tried to put a good swing on it and hit it out of the ballpark.” Brown hit a s

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Priso's late goal lifts Toronto FC over Atlanta 2-1

    TORONTO — It has been a tough year for Toronto FC but with steady improvement has come an increasing level of confidence within the team. Coming off a 4-0 win against CF Montréal in the Canadian Championship semifinals on Wednesday, Toronto was able to build on that momentum, besting Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday, courtesy of Ralph Priso’s 78th minute winner. “You could see there is a growing level of confidence. I like the fact that in the second half, when we just needed to find a way to come

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im