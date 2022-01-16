Couple ‘started shaking’ after they won top NC lottery prize. Then they hid the ticket

A North Carolina couple plans to save for a “rainy day” after taking home a jackpot lottery prize.

Everette Small of Greensboro and his wife bought a $1 “Cash 5” ticket Wednesday, Jan. 12, at West Friendly BP on West Friendly Road in Greensboro, according to a news release from the North Carolina Education lottery.

She checked the numbers “first thing” Thursday, Jan. 13, and saw the ticket matched all five numbers from the drawing the night before, the lottery said.

Small told lottery officials he and his wife “started shaking” after realizing they won $196,232. He then hid the ticket.

“It was a very happy moment,” Small said, according to the lottery. “We’re tickled to death.”

Small claimed the prize Friday, Jan. 14, and took home $139,345 after taxes. He told lottery officials that he and his wife plan to use some of the money to buy a car and will keep the rest for a “rainy day.”

Greensboro is about 80 miles west of Raleigh.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Man almost throws away $1 ticket ― then wins big North Carolina lottery prize

Man stopping for a drink scores winning NC lottery ticket. ‘2021 went out with a bang’

Nurse ‘just started screaming’ when she heard she won big North Carolina lottery prize

She thought her lottery ticket was worth $200 — but she won much more in NC

Woman wrapping presents realizes she won top lottery prize in Tennessee. ‘A blessing’

He spent $5 on NC lottery ticket — and won more than enough to buy Christmas dinner