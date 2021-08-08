Before & After: Couple revamp dull and dated bathroom for £1.2k

Photo credit: @richmond.renovation

One savvy couple have transformed their dull and dated bathroom into a stylish space for just £1,200 — and the final result is pretty impressive.

Charlotte and Mitchell, who run the Instagram account @richmond.renovation, spent lockdown last year renovating their Essex home before the arrival of their baby daughter. While they only picked up the keys in March 2020, their home is already looking incredibly welcoming.

Wanting to create a Scandi space that felt "bright, airy and relaxing", Mitchell did most of the work himself, including the plumbing and tiling. "It saved us a huge amount of money, but one of the challenges of doing the work yourself is that it can take a little longer to complete, so patience (and preferably friends or family willing to lend their shower) are key," Charlotte tells Tap Warehouse.

In total, the couple spent £1,200 modernising their bathroom, including buying new plaster, tiles, suite, fixtures, and fittings. Planning a redesign can be expensive but they managed to keep the costs down by comparing prices online. The light green tiles have been replaced with dazzling white walls, while the matte black taps add a touch of luxe.

"It can be worth spending a little time shopping around to find the best deals – a top tip is to always read the reviews before buying," adds Charlotte, who says that YouTube is a great DIY hub for novices.

"As long as you are able to take your time and pay attention to detail, you'll save yourself a ton of money and have the satisfaction of knowing you did it yourself."

Looking for some bathroom inspo? Take a look at the before and after images below...

BEFORE

Photo credit: @richmond.renovation

Photo credit: @richmond.renovation

Photo credit: @richmond.renovation

MID RENOVATION

Photo credit: @richmond.renovation

AFTER

Photo credit: @richmond.renovation

Photo credit: @richmond.renovation

Photo credit: @richmond.renovation

