Couple Planning a “Hobbit”-Themed Wedding on New Zealand Movie Set: 'We're Going on an Adventure!'

The bride-to-be, fantasy photographer and filmmaker Monique Bryson, is documenting the experience on TikTok

Getty; Gerhard Zwerger-Schoner/imageBROKER/Shutterstock the hobbit shire wedding

A Hobbit-obsessed couple is planning a one-of-a-kind destination wedding in the Shire!

Bride-to-be Monique Bryson shared in a video on TikTok that she and her fiancé, Charles — who live in Sydney, Australia — are set to tie the knot at the Hobbiton tourist attraction in Matamata, New Zealand, a filming location of both The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

"We're going on an adventureeee!!" she declared in the caption of her video, which kicks off with footage of Bryson, a fantasy photographer and filmmaker, standing by a wooden Hobbiton sign.

PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo; Getty the Hobbit Shire Wedding

"So my partner Charles and I are having our wedding at the Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand, and we couldn't be more excited," she explained in a voiceover.

"But you can't get married without invitations," she continued, showing off the couple's perfectly themed stationery, printed with all the details of their upcoming November 2024 wedding.

Bryson explained that she'd had the invitations screenshotted on her phone since 2015, in anticipation of her wedding some day in the future. She and Charles ordered their invitations from a company that specializes in pop culture-themed stationery.

Her video highlighted all the special details of the parchment invitations including gold ink calligraphy, a wax seal designed with a pair of overlapping rings and an inner envelope made from a large green leaf.

"I was dying," Bryson said of seeing the invitations in person for the first time. "I wasn't disappointed."

Getty Hobbit village, New Zealand

The invitation also features a card with key details about the event — along with a special request from the couple to their 60 guests.

"We know the quest across Middle Earth is an expensive one, so in lieu of any gift, we would love for each of you to watch The Fellowship of the Ring before the party," it reads.

In a series of Q&A videos, Bryson shared more information about the cost and planning involved with staging a wedding in Hobbiton. In one clip, she revealed that she and her fiancé booked their wedding date two-and-a-half years in advance to secure a spot at the in-demand venue.

"We paid the deposit in March 2022 and the wedding is at the end of this year," she noted.

As for the cost, "It's actually not as expensive as you might think," she said in another video, promising to do a detailed breakdown of expenses in a follow-up TikTok.

According to a brochure on Hobbiton's website, couples looking to get married in the cinematic locale can utilize a variety of locations for their special event, including the Hobbit Gardens, the Millhouse and the Green Dragon Inn, a replica of the pub featured in the movies.

Couples can also pay extra for a wedding photo shoot that allows them access to special areas of the movie set off the tour route to privately capture memorable shots.



