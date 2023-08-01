Couple opening a new Wichita Thai restaurant have had a hand in eateries across state

They’ve had a hand in opening many Thai restaurants around the state. Now, husband-and-wife Chira and KC Piyassaphan are working on opening another one in Wichita.

Several Wichitans have noticed lately a new sign reading “Thai Table” on the spot at 3750 N. Woodlawn that Lina’s Mexican Restaurant vacated in May. The Piyassaphans are behind the restaurant, which they hope to open in September.

The couple has completely gutted and remodeled the space, turning it into a warm, comfortable wood tone-filled restaurant from which they plan to sell a simple menu of high-quality Thai food at reasonable prices. They say they’ll offer a full-service setup and personally prepare traditional Thai dishes as well as popular Thai street food items. They don’t plan to use the building’s drive-through, though they may use it as a pickup window in the future.

Chira Piyassaphans’ sister is the founder and owner of Thai Tradition restaurant at 650 N. Carriage Parkway in Wichita. The couple also founded Tuptim Thai in Topeka but sold it before it expanded to 2121 N. Rock Road in Wichita in 2018.

They started Thai Diner in Lawrence but had to return to Thailand after about a year to care for a sick relative. Chira’s mother now runs that restaurant.

Also, a former employee of the couple’s opened A-Hann Thai in Topeka but has decided to partner up with the Piyassaphans and will change the name of her restaurant to Thai Table in a few months.

The Piyassaphans are still finishing up the interior of the restaurant and say they’re not quite ready to share photos from inside or a copy of the menu just yet. Stay tuned for more details closer to opening day.