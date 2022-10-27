Couple in motor coach vanishes in Oregon while heading home to California, cops say

A couple traveling home to California through Oregon in their motor coach has gone missing, authorities say.

Charles and Kathleen Waller, who are 81 and 79 years old, were last heard from on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their 2017 Four Winds motor coach, according to a Douglas County Sheriff news release.

The sheriff’s office reported them missing on Thursday, Oct 27.

https://t.co/Csn9Evgi9N - Missing Person Investigation (Photo) — Douglas Co Sheriff's Office - Oregon (@DouglasCoSO) October 27, 2022

The Wallers were keeping in touch with their family on a daily basis, but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they told their family they were about 45 minutes north of the Oregon-California border, the release said.

Their cellphones are powered off, and no one has heard from or been able reach them since. Their motor coach license plate number is 8HWX240.

Chris Waller is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 207 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for information from McClatchy News.

Anyone with information about the Wallers or the whereabouts of their motor coach is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.

